Derek Holland Reflects on Masterful Game 4 Performance in 2011 World Series

While fans and players alike wait for baseball to make a return amid the coronavirus pandemic, teams are broadcasting classic games to help pass the time. Of all the classic games in Texas Rangers history to travel back to, the obvious choice is reliving games from the 2010-2011 seasons where Texas won back-to-back American League pennants.

Those seasons and playoff runs were filled with amazing moments and performances. One of the most memorable was Derek Holland's performance on the mound in Game Four of the 2011 World Series. Rangers fans got to relive this game this past Thursday and Friday on FOX Sports Southwest.

The Rangers managed to steal a game in St. Louis, splitting the first two games of the 2011 World Series. When the series shifted to Arlington for three games, the Cardinals dismantled the Rangers by a score of 16-7 in Game Three. Now down 2-1 in the series, it was Derek Holland's turn to take the mound and right the ship.

Holland's manager had an enormous amount of faith in the 25 year-old southpaw.

"I slapped him in the face and told him he was the guy for the job," Ron Washington recalled this week in an interview with the K & C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan. "There's nobody else in this dugout that can handle what we need to have done tonight. 'You're the guy for the job' – That's exactly what I told him."

In response, Derek Holland turned in arguably the greatest pitching performance in franchise history. Holland pitched 8 1/3 shutout innings, surrendering only two walks and two hits – both to Lance Berkman.

Holland started the ninth inning by getting Nick Punto to ground out to third, but then walked Rafael Furcal. With the slew of dangerous right-handed hitters due up, manager Ron Washington emerged from the dugout to call on his bullpen. Holland campaigned for the opportunity of finishing what he started, but Washington brought in his closer Neftali Feliz, who ultimately capped off a much-needed win to even the series at two games apiece.

While Rangers fans got to relive this masterful performance this week on FOX Sports Southwest, the star of the game himself tuned in as well.

Holland has been a fan-favorite among the Rangers faithful even after his departure from the organization after the 2016 season. His colorful personality made him an easy guy to cheer for, but he also gave his very best every time he stepped on the rubber.

In this World Series game, his very best was unparalleled.

