Despite Key Misses in Free Agency, Rangers Have Still Succeeded This Winter

"We're going to promise to win a World Series in this stadium."

Manager Chris Woodward addressed the hundreds of construction workers who are building Globe Life Field on Wednesday with these words, along with a holiday feast on the unfinished playing field where the Rangers will soon be competing for that elusive championship.

The Rangers went into this winter with the plan to get better. Not to necessarily go "all in" and push all of their chips in on one season, but to definitely add to what they already had internally and begin to contend once again, just as they had for the better part of the past decade.

General manager Jon Daniels wanted to make different kinds of moves that impacted the roster and also protected themselves if they were to get burned on some of their loftier goals.

The depth acquisitions of Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles gave Texas an automatic rotation upgrade and allowed them to focus on their big fish.

The Rangers then suffered two big misses. First, they missed on Zack Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Phillies. Then, the one that really hurt was when Anthony Rendon decided to dress in Angels' red for the next seven years at a $245 million price tag.

The Rangers went 0-2 on their two big targets. That's not an easy thing to shake, especially when you're trying to build a winner.

Then the fire broke out at Globe Life Field this past Saturday. What was looking like a promising winter had turned into a hot mess.

Then the following morning, the Rangers pulled off a trade for two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. Maybe the fire signified something else entirely.

The Rangers are not done making moves either. They are still in the mix on several free agents and are still engaged in the trade market. We have yet to see how much they want to upgrade the team this winter, but it's clear: the Rangers are better.

The rotation is now arguably one of the best in the American League and if Kluber regains his 2018 form, they'll have one of the most competitive rotations in baseball.

It's hard to remember a time where at least in terms of past pedigree where the Rangers have had a better rotation. The games still have to be played, but Jon Daniels has rebuilt arguably the most important position in baseball.

Remember the 2010 Rangers? That powerhouse lineup was kept silent by San Francisco's elite rotation.

If the Rangers were going to find a way to salvage missing on two key free agent targets, fortifying the rotation with quality arms is the best way to go. They've done exactly that.

Maybe the Rangers only make a few minor moves to upgrade a couple of other spots on the roster or maybe they make another huge splash and trade for Nolan Arenado. Obviously, if the latter happens, it will be a winter to remember in Arlington.

If it doesn't happen, that's okay too. They've gotten better and that was the goal from the start. Yes, third base still needs to be addressed and Jon Daniels will do it sooner or later. Until then, revel in the moves they've made so far.

This is already a better Rangers team than 2019. And they can pitch.