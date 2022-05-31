Skip to main content

Watch: Rangers Eli White Robs Rays of Home Run

The left fielder goes air born to keep Tampa Bay from taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning Monday night

Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White doesn’t just have great speed. He also had a great glove.

Tampa Ray Rays slugger Ji-Man Choi found that out the hard way on Monday night at Globe Life Field.

In the top of the first the Rays had two runners on, after Wander Franco walked and Randy Arozarena was hit by a Glenn Otto pitch. Choi had a chance to blow the game open early and he took Otto’s 1-1 pitch for a ride to deep left-center field.

It looked like a home run — until White caught up to it and made a catch that could end up being one of the best of the year in baseball, as he leapt over the wall to rob Choi of what would have been a three-run home run.

How big was it? After White’s catch, Otto struck out Francisco Mejia to end the inning. What could have been a 3-0 lead for the Rays turned into a scoreless tie as the Rangers prepared to take their first at-bat.

Then, in the second inning, White hit a two-run home run to dead center field to give the Rangers a 4-1 lead. He drove in Josh Smith, who was making his MLB debut and singled in his first MLB at-bat.

White is considered one of Major League Baseball’s fastest players. He has been clocked as fast as 32 miles per hour this season. The Rangers have used him as a leadoff hitter and as a No. 9 hitter, and he’s had success helping the Rangers’ offense in both places in the order.

Entering the game, White was only hitting .171 with one home run and five RBI, along with a .267 on-base percentage and a .237 slugging percentage. But, White’s speed comes in handy on basepaths, as he has eight stolen bases, which is tied for sixth in the American League.

