Would Rangers Add to Outfield Pipeline in MLB Draft?

A recent mock draft has the Texas Rangers going with a young outfielder with their first-round selection

If the Major League Draft were held today, the Texas Rangers might be tempted to add to their outfield prospects and select Elijah Green.

Baseball America’s third mock draft had the Rangers taking Green No. 3 overall, who is playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

MLB.com lists Green as the No. 2 prospect in this draft. The right-handed hitting outfielder (6-3, 225 pounds) is the son of former NFL tight end Eric Green.

Per MLB.com’s scouting report, he’s the type of prospect that has the potential to do “everything very well” and is an “elite-level runner” on both the base paths and in the outfield. The biggest question mark surrounding Green is his propensity to swing and miss at pitches.

Baseball America’s scouting take backed that up:

“His athletic ability is exceptional and he backs that up with a plus athletic skill set. At times there is swing and miss, but he more than makes up for it with his ability to impact the baseball.”

In the mock, Baltimore took Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee No. 1 overall, while Arizona took Norcross (Ga.) High School outfielder Druw Jones No. 2.

Of note to Rangers fans is that Washington took Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung No. 5 overall. Jung is the younger brother of the Rangers’ No. 2 overall prospect, Josh Jung.



Josh Jung was the Rangers’ first round pick (No. 8 overall) in 2019.

The Rangers’ highest-rated outfielder in their system is Dustin Harris, who is the No. 6 prospect according to MLB.com. Harris can also play each of the corner infield spots and is currently at Double-A Frisco.

The only other outfielder in the Top 30 at Double A or higher is Bubba Thompson, the Rangers’ No. 29-ranked prospect who is at Triple-A Round Rock.

