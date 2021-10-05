Former Rangers GM Eddie Robinson Passes Away at 100

Eddie Robinson, the oldest living former Major League player and former Texas Rangers general manager passed away on Monday night.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Texas Rangers general manager Eddie Robinson passed away at his ranch in Bastrop, Texas on Monday night. He was 100 years old, and was the oldest living former Major League player at the time of his passing.

Services for Robinson are pending at this time.

The Rangers issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“The Texas Rangers are incredibly saddened with the passing of the legendary Eddie Robinson, who spent nearly 70 years in professional baseball as an All-Star player and respected executive. He began a 13-year Major League career with the Cleveland Indians in 1942 and went on to serve as General Manager of both the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers during an incredible career. “In his later years, Mr. Robinson was a regular and welcome visitor at Rangers home games, and his unique ability to analyze and discuss the game, past and present, was truly amazing. The Rangers were honored to help Mr. Robinson celebrate his 100th birthday last December, and he made a final spring training visit to Arizona this past February. He was a great ambassador for baseball to the end. “The entire Rangers organization sends its thoughts and prayers to his wife, Bette, sons Robby, Marc, Drew, and Paul and the entire Robinson family. For Eddie Robinson, it was truly a life well lived.”

As a player, Robinson batted .268 with 172 homers and 723 RBI in 1,315 games as a first baseman with Cleveland (1942; 46-48; 57), Washington (1949-50), Chicago White Sox (1950-52), Philadelphia A’s (1953), New York Yankees (1954-56), Detroit (1957), and Baltimore (1957).

The four-time American League All-Star was a member of the Cleveland Indians’ 1948 World Series championship team. Robinson went on to enjoy a long career as a MLB executive and scout, serving as general manager of the Atlanta Braves from 1972-76 and Texas Rangers from 1976-82.

Born in Paris, Texas, Robinson was a longtime resident of Fort Worth. His autobiography, Lucky Me: My Sixty-Five Years in Baseball, was published in 2011.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook