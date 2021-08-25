Former Rangers Ballpark Now Dubbed 'Choctaw Stadium'

With the announcement of a multi-year naming rights partnership, the former home of the Texas Rangers for 25 seasons will be called Choctaw Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts announced on Wednesday a multi-year naming rights partnership for Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The former home of the Rangers from 1994-2019 will be called Choctaw Stadium going forward.

This naming rights agreement expands the partnership that the Rangers and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts have had since 2010. In May 2019, the Rangers and Choctaw announced an extension of their partnership that brands Choctaw as the official and exclusive casino and resort of the ballclub, and also includes a significant presence at Globe Life Field, the new home of the Rangers.

“The Rangers are thrilled to extend our great partnership with Choctaw for many years to come,” said Texas Rangers chairman and managing partner Ray Davis in a press release. “Today’s naming rights announcement for Globe Life Park further extends Choctaw’s presence in the Arlington Entertainment District, which also includes Globe Life Field and Texas Live!

“Choctaw Stadium will be the home of numerous events in the days and months to come, including college and high school football, pro soccer, and Major League rugby.”

"Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is excited to expand our relationship with the Texas Rangers and be part of a stadium that has brought so much joy over the years to so many in North Texas," said Chief of the Choctaw Nation, Gary Batton. "We are proud to have our name on a field that continues to play an important role in the lives of North Texans and we look forward to sharing in the competition and enjoyment the stadium brings to the community."

Owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma — the third largest Native American Nation in the United States with close to 200,000 tribal members and 10,000 employees — Choctaw Casinos & Resorts feature a variety of gaming, hotel and resort properties throughout southeastern Oklahoma. Locations include: Durant, Grant, Pocola, Idabel, Broken Bow, McAlester, Stigler and Stringtown.

Choctaw Stadium was reconfigured from a baseball-only to a multi-purpose facility after the Rangers moved across the street after the 2019 season. Since then, the stadium has hosted the XFL, USL League One pro soccer and 50 high school football games. Pro soccer and high school football return this year, as well as the expansion Dallas Jackals of Major League Rugby, who will call Choctaw Stadium their home in 2022.

19 football games have been scheduled at Choctaw Stadium through early November, beginning Thursday, August 26, when Arlington Sam Houston hosts Lakeview Centennial High School from Garland at 7:00 p.m. That will be the first of 14 regular season games involving high schools from the Arlington Independent School District.

A total of 16 regular season high school games are scheduled:

Thursday, August 26: Lakeview Centennial vs. Sam Houston

Lakeview Centennial vs. Sam Houston Friday, August 27: Dallas Skyline vs. Arlington

Dallas Skyline vs. Arlington Saturday, August 28: Covenant Christian Academy vs. Grapevine Faith Christian School

Covenant Christian Academy vs. Grapevine Faith Christian School Thursday, September 2: O.D. Wyatt vs. Seguin

O.D. Wyatt vs. Seguin Friday, September 3: Hebron vs. Martin

Hebron vs. Martin Friday, September 10: Midland Lee vs. Martin

Friday, September 17: Mesquite vs. Arlington

Mesquite vs. Arlington Thursday, September 23: Euless Trinity vs. L.D. Bell

Euless Trinity vs. L.D. Bell Friday, September 24: Martin vs. Arlington

Martin vs. Arlington Friday, October 1: Martin vs. South Grand Prairie

Martin vs. South Grand Prairie Friday, October 8: Sam Houston vs. Arlington

Sam Houston vs. Arlington Friday, October 15: Bowie vs. Martin

Bowie vs. Martin Friday, October 22: Timberview vs. Seguin

Timberview vs. Seguin Thursday, October 28: Bowie vs. Sam Houston

Bowie vs. Sam Houston Friday, October 29: Lamar vs, Arlington

Lamar vs, Arlington Thursday, November 4: Martin vs. Arlington

In addition, Choctaw Stadium will host three college football games:

Saturday, September 11: Texas A&M-Commerce vs Midwestern State University

Texas A&M-Commerce vs Midwestern State University Saturday, September 18: Tarleton State University vs Southern Utah University

Tarleton State University vs Southern Utah University Saturday, October 9 (The Arlington Football Showdown): Texas Southern University vs Southern University

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook