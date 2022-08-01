Skip to main content

Report: Yankees Deal For Athletics Starter, Reliever

The New York Yankees kept moving prospects as they try to fortify their starting rotation and bullpen with veterans.

The New York Yankees made another trade on Monday, sending four prospects to the Oakland Athletics for starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino.

The YES Network originally reported the deal.

The Athletics reportedly received left-handed pitcher Ken Waldichuk (No. 5 Yankees prospect per MLB.com), right-handed pitcher Luis Medina (No. 10), left-handed pitcher J.P. Sears (No. 20) and second baseman Cooper Bowman (No. 21).

That’s an incredible haul for Montas, who was languishing with a last-place team in Oakland. Now he’ll help the Yankees make a potential push for a World Series.

Montas is just 4-9 this season, but he has a 3.18 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 104 innings pitched. He also has a 3.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Trivino is 1-6 with a 6.47 ERA this season. But he has a great strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.21) and has a career-high 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Play

Play

Play

The Rangers faced the Athletics last weekend in Oakland, losing two of three games. The Rangers are coming off winning three out of four against the Angels and host Baltimore for a three-game series starting on Monday.

This isn’t the only big deal the Yankees have made leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Yankees traded for Kansas City Royals outfielder Frank Benintendi last week. The Royals received three prospects in return — T.J. Sikkema, Beck Way and Chandler Champlain.

The other significant trade over the weekend was Seattle’s trade for Cincinnati starting pitcher Luis Castillo. The Mariners had to give up three of their top five prospects: Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore.

