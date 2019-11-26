Free Agency Tracker: Catcher

The catcher's spot was an albatross for the Rangers in 2019. Behind third base and starting pitching, it is easily the ball club's biggest need over the winter.

The list below includes notable free agents the Rangers could pursue. We will update this list every Tuesday so you can keep track of what players the Rangers have either already signed or are still available.

None of the catchers on the free agent market were given qualifying offers from their incumbent team, so there are no potential draft pick or international bonus pool money losses for signing a free agent catcher this winter.

Yasmani Grandal - signed a 4-year, $73 million deal with White Sox

Robinson Chirinos - free agent

Jason Castro - free agent

Travis d’Arnaud - signed a 2-year, $16 million deal with Braves

Alex Avila - free agent

Russell Martin - free agent

Austin Romine - free agent

Stephen Vogt - free agent

Martin Maldonado - free agent

Yan Gomes - free agent

Francisco Cervelli - free agent

Rene Rivera - free agent

Nick Hundley - free agent

Matt Wieters - free agent

Bryan Holaday - free agent

Drew Butera - free agent

Jonathan Lucroy - free agent

Chris Iannetta - free agent

Wellington Castillo - free agent

The Rangers will likely not have the resources to play at the top of the catching market due to other priorities on the team.

However, a reunion with Robinson Chirinos would be very interesting. He was liked very much by many Rangers fans and is one of the better offensive catchers in baseball. He will have other suitors, including the Astros, with whom he just won an American League pennant.

The Rangers currently have $3 million invested in Jeff Mathis to go along with Jose Trevino as their tandem behind the plate in 2020. If the right move came along, they may have to eat that $3 million owed to Mathis.

Rumors & Updates

While this is not an update in free agency, Tampa Bay seems to have their catcher for 2020.

We will keep track of all the rumors the Rangers are tied to in the catching market.

