Rangers Maven
Top Stories
News

Free Agency Tracker: Catcher

Chris Halicke

The catcher's spot was an albatross for the Rangers in 2019. Behind third base and starting pitching, it is easily the ball club's biggest need over the winter. 

The list below includes notable free agents the Rangers could pursue. We will update this list every Tuesday so you can keep track of what players the Rangers have either already signed or are still available.

None of the catchers on the free agent market were given qualifying offers from their incumbent team, so there are no potential draft pick or international bonus pool money losses for signing a free agent catcher this winter. 

Yasmani Grandal - signed a 4-year, $73 million deal with White Sox
Robinson Chirinos - free agent
Jason Castro - free agent
Travis d’Arnaud - signed a 2-year, $16 million deal with Braves
Alex Avila - free agent
Russell Martin - free agent
Austin Romine - free agent
Stephen Vogt - free agent
Martin Maldonado - free agent
Yan Gomes - free agent
Francisco Cervelli - free agent
Rene Rivera - free agent
Nick Hundley - free agent
Matt Wieters - free agent
Bryan Holaday - free agent
Drew Butera - free agent
Jonathan Lucroy - free agent
Chris Iannetta - free agent
Wellington Castillo - free agent

The Rangers will likely not have the resources to play at the top of the catching market due to other priorities on the team. 

However, a reunion with Robinson Chirinos would be very interesting. He was liked very much by many Rangers fans and is one of the better offensive catchers in baseball. He will have other suitors, including the Astros, with whom he just won an American League pennant. 

The Rangers currently have $3 million invested in Jeff Mathis to go along with Jose Trevino as their tandem behind the plate in 2020. If the right move came along, they may have to eat that $3 million owed to Mathis. 

Rumors & Updates

While this is not an update in free agency, Tampa Bay seems to have their catcher for 2020.

We will keep track of all the rumors the Rangers are tied to in the catching market. 

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free Agency Tracker: Corner Infield

Chris Halicke
1

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The corner infield tracker will be updated every Monday.

Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitching

Chris Halicke
1

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The starting pitching tracker will be updated every Sunday.

Texas Rangers Offseason Guide: Getting a Sense of the Budget

Chris Halicke
0

Before the Rangers sign any potential free agents, we're going to take a closer look at the current payroll and how it affects spending this winter.

Three Trade Targets That Make Sense for the Rangers

Chris Halicke
1

The Rangers will look to add to their roster this winter, but free agency isn't the only way Texas can upgrade their major league roster.

Rangers' Success in 2020 Will Rely on Internal Improvements

Chris Halicke
2 2

The Rangers have money to spend this winter, but the improvements within the club will determine the Rangers success next season.

Texas Rangers 2019 Positional Review: Starting Rotation

Chris Halicke
1

Our positional review of the 2019 Texas Rangers shifts to the mound. First, we look at the starting rotation.

Texas Rangers 2019 Positional Review: Bullpen

Chris Halicke
0

Our positional review of the 2019 Texas Rangers concludes with a look at the bullpen's performance and what it may look like in 2020.

Rangers Add Six Players, DFA Two; Finalize 40-Man Roster

Chris Halicke
0

The Rangers made their final 40-man roster moves before the 7:00 P.M. deadline on Wednesday.

Texas Rangers 2019 Positional Review: Right Field

Chris Halicke
1

We finish the position player reviews with a look back at right field for the Rangers in 2019.

Texas Rangers 2019 Positional Review: Center Field

Chris Halicke
1

Our positional review continues, looking at center field. Did the Rangers find their long-term answer in 2019?