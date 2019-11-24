Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitching

The Rangers are in serious need of starting pitching this winter. Thankfully, the free agency market has quite a range of pitchers to choose from. Everything from journeymen to superstars, Texas has plenty of options in the starting pitching market.

The list below includes notable free agents the Rangers could pursue. We will update this list every Sunday so you can keep track of what pitchers the Rangers have either already signed or are still available.

If the Rangers sign a player who rejected a qualifying offer, they will forfeit their second-highest draft pick in the 2020 MLB Amateur Player Draft, as well as $500,000 from their international bonus pool. If they sign two of those players, they will also forfeit their third-highest pick and an additional $500,000 from their international bonus pool.

Gerrit Cole - free agent (rejected qualifying offer)

Stephen Strasburg - free agent (rejected qualifying offer)

Zack Wheeler - free agent (rejected qualifying offer)

Madison Bumgarner - free agent (rejected qualifying offer)

Hyun-Jin Ryu - free agent

Jake Odorizzi - accepted 1-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer from Twins

Dallas Keuchel - free agent

Cole Hamels - free agent (rejected qualifying offer)

Michael Pineda - free agent

Kyle Gibson - free agent

Tanner Roark - free agent

Julio Teheran - free agent

Wade Miley - free agent

Rick Porcello - free agent

Alex Wood - free agent

Adam Wainwright - signed 1-year, $5 million contract with Cardinals

Josh Lindblom - free agent (international - KBO)

Rich Hill - free agent

Michael Wacha - free agent

Ivan Nova - free agent

Drew Smyly - free agent

Brett Anderson - free agent

Martin Perez - free agent

Jordan Lyles - free agent

Homer Bailey - free agent

Gio Gonzalez - free agent

There hasn't been much more than speculation at this point in the rumor mill. The Rangers have roughly $40-50 million to spend this offseason, so naturally they are linked to the high profile free agents.

The most noise the Rangers are attached to is free agent third basemen Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson. Third base is a top priority for the Rangers, but if third base is number one, then starting pitching is 1A.

Rumors

There isn't much noise going on right now. In fact, it's horribly quiet. The only noise in the starting pitching market recently is Jon Morosi of MLB Network reporting of some interest in Madison Bumgarner on Friday afternoon.

We will continue to track news and rumors in the starting pitching market.

