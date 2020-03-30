Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Finding Balance Between Game Quantity and Player Safety in Preparation for the MLB Season

Chris Halicke

What will the MLB season look like by the time baseball can continue?

That's a question that has a lot of answers yet to be decided by both Major League Baseball and the Players Association (MLBPA). There are a lot of variables to consider, but one of the most important for both sides will be getting as many games in as possible without putting players at risk. 

MLB wanting to get as close to a full regular season in makes sense in a lot of ways. More games means more ticket sales, merchandise sales, and concessions – all of which means more revenue for each team. Not to mention, more games is a major PR boost as fans clamor for as much baseball as MLB can provide. 

Another major question that branches off that will be how MLB will prorate player salaries. Will it be by the day or will it be by the game total? Service time is typically calculated by the day, but that has been modified for the 2020 season.

The relevance of this issue hinges on how many doubleheaders MLB wants to fit into the revised schedule. Players could play in a more concentrated schedule, having them play more games in a lesser number of days if things get extreme. 

How can MLB and the MLBPA strike a balance between fitting as many games into the schedule without putting players' health at risk? The answer hasn't been decided yet, but discussions have already begun.

"That's one of the things we did talk about with MLB," Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus said. "In talking about the schedule, there's a lot of things we need to put into perspective from both sides." 

Elvis Andrus is the player representative from the Texas Rangers in the players union. He has been involved in the talks between the two sides as they try to figure out what's best for both MLB and the players in deciding how the schedule will look. 

"We're going to try to get as many games as we can play, but at the same time think about the health of us as the players," Andrus said. "We don't want to go crazy and put a bunch of doubleheaders and somebody blows out their arm."

MLB and the players union came to an agreement on a few economic issues last week. The two most notable issues agreed upon were advances on player salaries and service time for the players. 

"Getting the service time, even if the season is canceled, was huge for us," Andrus said. "It's something that we fought for really hard, and it's something that was needed in terms for us to have a deal with MLB."

Teams and players are also facing the possibility of a very abbreviated second spring training. If this coronavirus crisis causes the season to be delayed longer than either side wants, MLB and the players union may be forced to not only put a decent amount of doubleheaders in the schedule, but they also may be forced to only have a week or two to get players ready for the season. That in itself opens up a whole other issue regarding player safety.

To aid with the abbreviated start up, MLB is expected to afford teams with three extra roster spots for the first month of the season. If doubleheaders become a constant in the revised MLB schedule, the MLBPA may fight for expanded rosters for a more extended period of time. 

Both sides still have many issues to work on before the season can begin. In this unique situation, maybe finding common ground between MLB and the players union will be easier than expected. One thing you can hang your hat on is that both sides are ready to play baseball again. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Latest Slew of Texas Rangers Encore Games Airing on FOX Sports Southwest

The latest slew of Texas Rangers encore games airing on FOX Sports Southwest have been announced.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Joey Gallo is Still Hitting Bombs During the Coronavirus Shutdown

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is using his living room as his personal batting cage during the coronavirus shutdown.

Chris Halicke

Reliving Memorable Rangers Moments: Josh Hamilton's 10th Inning HR in Game 6 of 2011 World Series

Hamilton's two-run blast was supposed to be the coup de grâce for the Texas Rangers in Game 6.

Joshua Carney

Construction Worker at Rangers' Globe Life Field Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus

An employee of a trade partner working on the finishing touches of Globe Life Field's construction has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chris Halicke

'We'll Make Do'; Rangers' Chris Woodward Addresses Scenarios in Preparation for the MLB Season

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward discusses the length of time they might get from MLB once baseball activity resumes.

Chris Halicke

MLB, MLBPA Agreement on Service Time Ratified – What Does It Mean for the Rangers?

How are the Texas Rangers affected by the stipulations agreed to between the MLB and MLBPA?

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Notes: Hearn and Heineman Optioned, Injury Updates

Inside The Rangers has the latest on the Rangers' roster moves and injuries.

Chris Halicke

Willie Calhoun to Make Full Recovery From Fractured Jaw Before Baseball Season Begins

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward expects outfielder Willie Calhoun to make a full recovery from his fractured jaw before the MLB season begins.

Chris Halicke

A Message From Inside The Rangers on Opening Day

Our Rangers insider Chris Halicke gives a message from Inside The Rangers.

Chris Halicke

Coronavirus Crisis Hits Closer to Home With Rangers Manager Chris Woodward

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward and his wife Erin, who is a healthcare worker, will provide meals to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Chris Halicke