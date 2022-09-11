Skip to main content

Watch: George W. Bush Delivers Ball, Doesn't Throw First Pitch

The former president, Texas governor and owner of the Texas Rangers participated in the Patriot Day pregame ceremony.

George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States and the former managing general partner of the Texas Rangers, delivered the ball for the first pitch before Sunday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.

President Bush, who attended the game with his wife Laura, escorted Fort Worth police officer Jimmy Pollozani and his 13-year-old daughter, Andita, to the mound for the ceremonial first pitch, which honored all of the first responders attending the game.

Sunday was designated as Patriot Day, a National Day of Service and Remembrance occurring each year in memory of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

All caps in Sunday’s game featured memorial Sept. 11 silhouetted ribbon patches on the right side. Special lineup cards and base jewels were be used for games played today.

The Sept. 11 attacks happened during the Bush administration, which was from 2001-09, as he served two terms as president.

Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Play

GAME UPDATES: Rangers vs. Blue Jays on Sunday

Texas wraps up a three-game home series with Toronto before heading to Miami for a doubleheader Monday.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Blue Jays 11, Rangers 7

Woes continues for Texas with Saturday's home loss to Toronto.

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) throws out Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (not pictured) at first base during the third inning at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

PREVIEW: Rangers vs. Blue Jays on Saturday

Texas continues a series with Toronto in the second game of the MLB career of third baseman Josh Jung.

By Matthew Postins

Before he was president, Bush served as the governor of Texas from 1995-2000. He was elected president in Nov. 2000.

Before serving as governor, Bush served as one of the managing general partners of the Rangers. He and Rusty Rose, along with other partners, combined to buy the team in 1989 for $89 million. During that time, Bush served as the managing partner and help the team flourish into American League West contenders and transition from Arlington Stadium to the Ballpark in Arlington, which opened in 1994.

He surrendered his stake in the team when he ran for governor.

Texas Rangers

