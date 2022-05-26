Skip to main content

Road Warrior: Rangers Starter Glenn Otto Finds Success Away From Home

The rookie pitcher has put up consecutive solid starts against formidable AL West opponents on the road.

Glenn Otto didn’t quite get that third straight quality start. But that doesn’t mean his start against the Los Angeles Angels didn’t have a "quality" to it.

Otto threw just five innings against the Angels and left the game with a 4-1 lead, one the Rangers built on in a 7-2 victory Wednesday night.

It kept with the theme of Otto (2-2) throwing well on the road and throwing well against American League West opponents, win or lose. 

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Glenn Otto

Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.

Glenn Otto

Sep 16, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.

Glenn Otto

Otto was coming off his first quality start against Houston last Thursday in a 5-1 loss. But that wasn’t on Otto. It was the first quality start of his career, as he went six innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits and three walks, with two strikeouts and 96 total pitches. He left the game to the bullpen, which gave up the other three runs.

Otto gave up just three hits and one run against the Angels, with the run coming in the first inning. He walked two and struck out seven. But four of those strikeouts came against the Angels’ top two hitters in the order — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. 

Otto was denied a chance to get a third shot at the pair when manager Chris Woodward lifted him from the mound after throwing 87 pitches, 52 for strikes.

While Otto only lowered his overall earned run average to 4.91, his performance was in keeping with what he’s done on the road since he joined the Rangers rotation last month.

Entering Wednesday’s game, Otto had been steady. In four of his first five starts he allowed two earned runs or fewer. On the road and against the American League West, he’s put together solid starts. 

Sep 10, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) reacts during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.

Glenn Otto

September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.

Glenn Otto

Aug 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers Starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.

Glenn Otto

His first three road starts resulted in a 1-1 record with ah 2.81 ERA and just five earned runs allowed in 16 innings. In those games, he gave up a .196/.308/.304/.611 opponent slash. Plus, against the AL West he was 1-1 with a 2.93 ERA, giving up five earned runs in 15 1/3 innings.

These are the kinds of numbers the Rangers were hoping for when they called him up to take Jon Gray’s place in the rotation, and the reason the Rangers have kept Otto in the rotation even after Gray’s recall.

Otto’s early numbers this season emulate what he’s done in the minors, especially the 2.92 ERA in 194 1/3 innings. Those numbers made him the Rangers’ No. 15 prospect entering the 2022 season.

