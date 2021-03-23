How Will Rangers Fans Be Impacted By Major TV Change?

The network that broadcasts Texas Rangers games is undergoing a change. Does that mean any change for you, the Rangers viewer?

Fox Sports Southwest, which broadcasts the Rangers games for MLB, in addition to handling NBA Dallas Mavericks and NHL Dallas Stars games on television in DFW, is being re-branded as "Bally Sports Southwest,'' per a press release issued on Monday afternoon.

“We are extremely proud to unveil the Bally Sports logo as it signifies a new, transformative chapter in the regional sports business and is representative of our cohesive partnership with Bally’s,” Steve Rosenberg, the president of local sports for the Sinclair Broadcast Group, said in a statement.

All 19 regional networks previously owned by Fox Sports will be re-branded with the Bally Sports name on March 31. The timing works as an attention-getter in DFW as the change will occur just before Rangers opening day, scheduled for April 1.

Sinclair Broadcast Group purchased the regional networks in August 2019 and recently agreed to a partnership with Bally's, the casino corporation.

All Rangers, Mavericks and Stars games will continue to be televised locally on the former Fox Sports Southwest channel, which on your TV guide will remain in the same place.

The regional network says it will emphasize new graphics, music and much more to add to its game coverage.



The channels will also stream on the Bally Sports app, which will launch on March 31, with the former Fox Sports Go app automatically updating to the new Bally Sports App. However, the business conflict that has kept the network off of many streaming services (YouTube TV, Hulu, Fubo TV, etc.) continues with no end in sight.

Out-of-market fans can watch the Rangers on MLB.TV, which costs $129.99 for access to all teams, $109.99 for a single team, or $24.99 per month. Local fans will not have access to the Rangers on MLB.TV due to Major League Baseball's blackout policy.

All Rangers games will also be carried on 105.3 The Fan, and of course InsideTheRangers.com will be at the ballpark every day as well!

