INJURY WATCH: Dahl, Davis Pulled From Rangers Game vs Rockies

David Dahl and Khris Davis, two important hitters for the Texas Rangers, were pulled from Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

The Texas Rangers are having a bad case of the Mondays.

After general manager Chris Young announced on Monday morning that José Leclerc would miss "extended time" with elbow soreness, the Rangers had not one, but two players pulled from Monday's Cactus League game with the Colorado Rockies.

In the third inning, David Dahl fouled a pitch off his right knee, and was taken out as a precaution, according to Rangers PR. Manager Chris Woodward said after the game that if this were the regular season, he probably would have gone back in the game.

The really scary moment came in the top of the eighth inning when Khris Davis was struck in the shoulder and the head by a 96-mph fastball from Colorado right-hander Daniel Bard. According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, Davis rose to feet and seemed to be OK, but the Rangers removed him immediately.

Thankfully, Woodward confirmed after the game that Davis is OK.

Dahl and Davis both figure to be key pieces of the Rangers lineup in 2021. Dahl, who was signed as a free agent after being non-tendered by Colorado, has looked the most comfortable hitting second in front of Joey Gallo.

Davis, who was acquired in the Elvis Andrus trade with Oakland, is a leading candidate to provide some protection for Gallo by adding some impact in the middle of the order. Davis had started off the spring quite slow, but has turned it on over the past few games. On Monday, he added to his hot streak with an RBI double in the third inning.

