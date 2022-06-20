Skip to main content

Jack Leiter Suffers Hard-luck Loss for Rangers Double-A Affiliate

Top Rangers pitching prospect gave up up just one earned run, but lost for second time in June

Jack Leiter, the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, was victimized by four unearned runs in his start on Saturday against Midland.

Leiter, who is MLB.com’s No. 15 overall prospect, actually had a good start, even though he ended up taking the loss.

Leiter pitched just four innings, but he only gave up two hits. He allowed five runs, but just one of those runs was earned. He gave up a home run, walked four and struck out six as he took his second loss for the month of June.

Leiter’s start came on the heels of pitching just one inning against Amarillo on June 12. He gave up two hits and struck out one.

His first start of June was one of his worst in the minors to this point, as he gave up seven runs, seven hits (including two home runs) and four walks in a game against Amarillo. Leiter also struck out five in that game.

Entering June, Leiter was on an upturn. Against Wichita on May 31, he struck out seven, didn’t give up a run and allowed four hits. He threw 93 pitches before he left the game in the seventh inning.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Takeaways: 'Zeke' Making Mark With Rangers

Ezekiel Duran is ready to stay in Arlington and other takeaways from the Rangers' series split at Detroit

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
Play

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

The Rangers designated hitter has been on the COVID-19 injured list for more than a week

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) slides in safe at home ahead of the tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Tigers Ride Decisive Fifth To Beat Rangers

Texas leaves Detroit disappointed with a series split after winning the first two games

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
16 hours ago

The start before that, on May 26 against San Antonio, he gave up three hits in five innings, while walking one and striking out five.

There have been natural ups and downs to Leiter’s first professional season. In two starts on May 14 and 20, he gave up a total of 13 runs and 13 hits in starts in which he took the loss.

But in his first five starts of the season, Leiter looked like the pitcher the Rangers are hoping he will be once he gets to the Majors. In his first five starts, he went 1-2 with a 1.93 ERA and gave up 10 runs (four of which were earned). He also struck out 24 while walking nine. He even stretched himself to six innings in a May 7 start against Arkansas, which turned out to be his first win of the season.

Leiter has now made 12 starts this season and has a 2-6 record in 44 2/3rd innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts and 23 walks. He has a 5.44 ERA.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: 'Zeke' Making Mark With Rangers

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
News

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) slides in safe at home ahead of the tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tigers Ride Decisive Fifth To Beat Rangers

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Pitching Prospect Sharp in Triple-A Debut

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Adolis Garcia, Kole Calhoun
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Series Finale

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward take the ball to relieve starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tigers Turn Tables, Shell Rangers

By Matthew PostinsJun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

José Leclerc Makes 2022 Rangers Debut

By Matthew PostinsJun 18, 2022
May 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Game 3

By Matthew PostinsJun 18, 2022