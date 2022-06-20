Jack Leiter Suffers Hard-luck Loss for Rangers Double-A Affiliate

Top Rangers pitching prospect gave up up just one earned run, but lost for second time in June

Jack Leiter, the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, was victimized by four unearned runs in his start on Saturday against Midland.

Leiter, who is MLB.com’s No. 15 overall prospect, actually had a good start, even though he ended up taking the loss.

Leiter pitched just four innings, but he only gave up two hits. He allowed five runs, but just one of those runs was earned. He gave up a home run, walked four and struck out six as he took his second loss for the month of June.

Leiter’s start came on the heels of pitching just one inning against Amarillo on June 12. He gave up two hits and struck out one.

His first start of June was one of his worst in the minors to this point, as he gave up seven runs, seven hits (including two home runs) and four walks in a game against Amarillo. Leiter also struck out five in that game.

Entering June, Leiter was on an upturn. Against Wichita on May 31, he struck out seven, didn’t give up a run and allowed four hits. He threw 93 pitches before he left the game in the seventh inning.

The start before that, on May 26 against San Antonio, he gave up three hits in five innings, while walking one and striking out five.

There have been natural ups and downs to Leiter’s first professional season. In two starts on May 14 and 20, he gave up a total of 13 runs and 13 hits in starts in which he took the loss.

But in his first five starts of the season, Leiter looked like the pitcher the Rangers are hoping he will be once he gets to the Majors. In his first five starts, he went 1-2 with a 1.93 ERA and gave up 10 runs (four of which were earned). He also struck out 24 while walking nine. He even stretched himself to six innings in a May 7 start against Arkansas, which turned out to be his first win of the season.

Leiter has now made 12 starts this season and has a 2-6 record in 44 2/3rd innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts and 23 walks. He has a 5.44 ERA.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.