Skip to main content

Joe Maddon On Analytics: 'Players Don't Need All This Information'

The former Angels manager, who could be a candidate for the Rangers job, had plenty to say about analytics on a podcast.

Count potential Texas Rangers managerial prospect Joe Maddon among the managers who are casting a leery eye at the use of analytics lately.

Maddon, fired by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season, spoke with The Athletic’s "Baseball Show" podcast. Maddon, long considered one of the game’s innovators as a manager — especially the Tampa Bay Rays team he led to the 2008 World Series — told the podcast that “players don’t need all this information.”

The context is important, however.

Maddon talked about how analytics was creating longer player meetings and putting more data in their heads than he felt was necessary. He also said that Major League teams are in a rush to be the "best" when it comes to analytics and that operations people are too involved in the day-to-day preparation of the team.

He said “their authority is exceeding that of a coach.”

“It gets to the point where the pregame is a meeting every day,” Maddon said. “And it’s an elongated meeting. And players don’t need all this information, quite frankly. They need nuggets. They don’t need dissertations.”

Maddon said he still wants analytics, but he said that he wants those analytics presented to the coaching staff and to allow them to determine what to implement.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Josh Jung
Play

Projecting Josh Jung's Impact on Rangers

How much will the No. 1 prospect play, how will it impact another rookie and what does Josh Jung have to do to impress?

By Matthew Postins
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Martín Pérez Desires to Stay With Rangers

The left-hander enters has emerged as the staff ace in his second stint with Texas.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Squander Lead, Lose to Astros

Texas wraps up a miserable road trip with a loss on a wild pitch in the 10th inning by reliever Jonathan Hernandez.

By Matthew Postins

The firing of Chris Woodward in Texas created an opening this offseason. Maddon, to many, would be a likely candidate for an interview with Texas, based solely on his credentials.

Along with the 2008 World Series, he helped keep the Rays relevant for several years after that on a small-market budget. Analytics were a big help for that franchise and Maddon credited the Rays former director of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, with giving him the latitude to use the data as he needed.

With the Cubs he helped them break the "Curse of the Billy Goat" in 2016 and win the franchise’s first World Series in more than a century.

Things didn’t work with the Angels, but the Rangers budding farm system is much better equipped for a manager like Maddon. He’s also won more than 1,300 games.

The question now is whether his stance on analytics will hurt his job prospects in 2023.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Joe Maddon On Analytics: 'Players Don't Need All This Information'

The former Angels manager, who could be a candidate for the Rangers job, had plenty to say about analytics on a podcast.

Count potential Texas Rangers managerial prospect Joe Maddon among the managers who are casting a leery eye at the use of analytics lately.

Maddon, fired by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season, spoke with The Athletic’s "Baseball Show" podcast. Maddon, long considered one of the game’s innovators as a manager — especially the Tampa Bay Rays team he led to the 2008 World Series — told the podcast that “players don’t need all this information.”

The context is important, however.

Maddon talked about how analytics was creating longer player meetings and putting more data in their heads than he felt was necessary. He also said that Major League teams are in a rush to be the "best" when it comes to analytics and that operations people are too involved in the day-to-day preparation of the team.

He said “their authority is exceeding that of a coach.”

“It gets to the point where the pregame is a meeting every day,” Maddon said. “And it’s an elongated meeting. And players don’t need all this information, quite frankly. They need nuggets. They don’t need dissertations.”

Maddon said he still wants analytics, but he said that he wants those analytics presented to the coaching staff and to allow them to determine what to implement.

The firing of Chris Woodward in Texas created an opening this offseason. Maddon, to many, would be a likely candidate for an interview with Texas, based solely on his credentials.

Along with the 2008 World Series, he helped keep the Rays relevant for several years after that on a small-market budget. Analytics were a big help for that franchise and Maddon credited the Rays former director of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, with giving him the latitude to use the data as he needed.

With the Cubs he helped them break the "Curse of the Billy Goat" in 2016 and win the franchise’s first World Series in more than a century.

Things didn’t work with the Angels, but the Rangers budding farm system is much better equipped for a manager like Maddon. He’s also won more than 1,300 games.

The question now is whether his stance on analytics will hurt his job prospects in 2023.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Josh Jung
News

Projecting Josh Jung's Impact on Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Martín Pérez Desires to Stay With Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Sep 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Squander Lead, Lose to Astros

By Matthew Postins
Josh Jung
News

Report: Josh Jung to Make Rangers Debut

By Matthew Postins
Sep 23, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Game Day

GAME UPDATES: How Astros Beat Rangers in 10

By Matthew Postins
Aug 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Rookie to Start at Astros

By Matthew Postins
Mar 24, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) on the mound in the first inning during a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Hohokam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Starter to Throw BP on Wednesday

By Matthew Postins
Josh Jung
Prospects

Rangers Select Top Prospects for August

By Matthew Postins