Rangers BREAKING: Jon Daniels Fired by Texas

Two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward, team ownership has made a change at the top of the organization.

The Texas Rangers have officially relieved team president Jon Daniels of his duties, effective Wednesday.

The Rangers announced the move via their public relations Twitter account. General manager Chris Young will now assume all baseball operations duties.

The move comes two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward. The Rangers did so, in part, because Daniels told the media that the Rangers did not overachieve in 2022.

“We can be better than our record, and better than the way that we've played at times,” Daniels said.

Daniels joined the Texas baseball operations department in 2002 and was appointed as the Rangers’ eighth general manager on Oct. 4, 2005. He was promoted to president of baseball operations in March of 2013.

Daniels hired manager Ron Washington, who led the Rangers to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. But he was also responsible for the last three managerial hires, none of which led the Rangers back to the World Series. Woodward was fired after nearly four seasons at the helm and a 211-287 record. Tony Beasley is now the interim manager.

While team owner Ray Davis praised Daniels work in the organization for the past 17 years, he indicated that the past half-dozen seasons led to Daniels’ dismissal.

“The bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and, for much of that time, have not been competitive in the AL West Division,” Davis said via release. “While I am certain we are headed in the right direction I feel a change in the leadership of the baseball operations department will be beneficial going forward.”

