Shades of Jose Canseco, Angels' Jo Adell Provides All-Time Blooper with Four-Base Error

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — It only took eight games in the history of Globe Life Field to produce a highlight that will be played for years to come.

In the fifth inning of Sunday afternoon's game between the Rangers and Angels, Texas outfielder Nick Solak drove a Mike Mayers pitch deep to right field. Highly-touted Angels prospect Jo Adell located the ball, but had to make a late adjustment. Adell reached out, but the ball kicked off his glove and went over the fence for what was originally scored a home run.

After official scorer Larry Bump consulted with the Elias Sports Bureau, the play was ruled a four-base error on Adell. The reasoning is the ball would have initially landed in play, making it an error. Because the ball deflected over the fence, Solak was awarded with four bases. 

Most baseball fans recall Jose Canseco's all-time highlight where a Carlos Martinez fly ball bounced off the top of the head, going over the fence for a home run. Canseco's play was not ruled an error.

Let the controversy begin.

MLB could still review the play within the next 24 hours and decide to award Solak with a home run. Rule 5.05, section A, paragraph nine reads:

"Any fair fly ball is deflected by the fielder into the stands, or over the fence into foul territory, in which case the batter shall be entitled to advance to second base; but if the deflected into the stands or over the fence in fair territory, the batter shall be entitled to a home run. However, should such a fair fly be deflected at a point less than 250 feet from home plate, the batter shall be entitled to two bases only."

On the brighter side, the Rangers finally have a blooper that doesn't come at their expense after 27 years of Canseco replays.

One topic of discussion heading into the new season at Globe Life Field was how the roof would affect the outfielder's ability to read the ball off the bat. To this point, there hasn't been much talk of the ball being too difficult to read. The majority of criticism has been how deep the ballpark is playing.

Jo Adell helped it play a little shorter on Sunday.

