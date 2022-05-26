Skip to main content

Is There Spot For José Leclerc In Rangers 'Pen?

The reliever’s move to a rehab assignment starts the clock on trying to find a fit for the veteran in a solid Texas bullpen.

José Leclerc’s rehabilitation assignment in Frisco puts the Texas Rangers reliever one step closer to being ready to rejoin the pitching staff.

But where exactly does he fit now?

Leclerc pitched in just two games and two innings in 2020 and 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, which was on March 30, 2021. So Leclerc is 14 months out from surgery. 

Jose Leclerc

Jose Leclerc

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dennis Santana (19) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Santana

May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke deals during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Brock Burke

He’s on the 60-day injured list and he’s not eligible to be activated until June 6. Another right-hander, Jonathan Hernandez, had the same surgery and is also eligible to come off the injured list at the same time. But Leclerc is ahead in terms of his readiness to start his rehab assignment.

Leclerc threw his first pitches on Wednesday night for the RoughRiders in a doubleheader at San Antonio. He threw an inning in the first game, giving up two hits and a run while striking out two.

At one time, the Rangers saw him as a potential closer. He saved 12 games in 2018 and 14 games in 2019. The 2018 season was his best season, and the one that gave the Rangers real hope that he could grow in the role. He appeared in 59 games, had a 1.56 earned run average and struck out 85 in 57 2/3 innings.

The trick now is working a healthy Leclerc into this bullpen.

The bullpen has gone from a liability to a source of strength in the first two months of the season, even though the starters are working deeper into games now. While their ERA had gone up a bit entering Wednesday’s game against the Angels (from 3.46 to 3.66 in the last 12 games), the bullpen’s ERA in the last 30 games was still 2.79.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 10, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) reacts during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Play

Road Warrior: Rangers Starter Glenn Otto Finds Success Away From Home

The rookie pitcher has put up consecutive solid starts against formidable AL West opponents on the road.

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Beat Angels To Snap Three-Game Losing Streak

A lineup tweak generated some offense while starter Glenn Otto pitched another fine outing to earn his second win

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Aug 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Starter Dunning Happy With LA Outing Despite Tough Inning

Dane Dunning worked into the seventh and set a season high for strikeouts in the series opener at the Angels.

By Art GarciaMay 25, 2022
May 25, 2022

Joe Barlow has grown into an efficient closer, as he’s converted seven this season after 11 in 2021. Dating back to last season, he’s converted his last 15 save chances.

Left-hander Brock Burke has thrown nine innings in May and hasn’t given up a run. Right-hander Matt Bush has multiple strikeouts in three straight appearances. Left-hander John King has retired 12 of 13 in his last four games. Matt Moore has become the bullpen’s most reliable weapon, with a 1.96 ERA in his last 12 games.

Wednesday night was a great example of what the bullpen can do, as Dennis Santana, Burke and Barlow combined for four innings of one-run relief behind starter Glenn Otto in the 7-2 win.

Jun 24, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) pitches in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.

Joe Barlow

Matt Bush

Matt Bush

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Matt Moore (45) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Moore

In Leclerc’s absence, the Rangers have cultivated a staff of arms that has given the starters every reason to believe that they can protect a lead.

Will the Rangers call him up when he’s ready? Will the Rangers keep him in the minors even if he’s ready? Or will an injury to another pitcher provide the Rangers an easy path to make a decision.

Leclerc finally gets the chance to show the Rangers he’s back. Whether there’s room for him in Arlington is another matter.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 10, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) reacts during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
News

Road Warrior: Rangers Starter Glenn Otto Finds Success Away From Home

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Beat Angels To Snap Three-Game Losing Streak

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Aug 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Starter Dunning Happy With LA Outing Despite Tough Inning

By Art GarciaMay 25, 2022
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Drop Series Opener At Angels

By Art GarciaMay 25, 2022
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Pregame Notes: Starters, Probables, Injuries

By Matthew PostinsMay 24, 2022
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

For Rangers It's 'Heim Time' Behind the Plate

By Matthew PostinsMay 23, 2022
Eli White
News

Speed To Burn: Eli White Among Fastest In MLB

By Matthew PostinsMay 23, 2022
Jack Leiter
News

Rangers Top Prospect Jack Leiter Taking Lumps

By Matthew PostinsMay 23, 2022