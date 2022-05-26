Is There Spot For José Leclerc In Rangers 'Pen?

The reliever’s move to a rehab assignment starts the clock on trying to find a fit for the veteran in a solid Texas bullpen.

José Leclerc’s rehabilitation assignment in Frisco puts the Texas Rangers reliever one step closer to being ready to rejoin the pitching staff.

But where exactly does he fit now?

Leclerc pitched in just two games and two innings in 2020 and 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, which was on March 30, 2021. So Leclerc is 14 months out from surgery.

He’s on the 60-day injured list and he’s not eligible to be activated until June 6. Another right-hander, Jonathan Hernandez, had the same surgery and is also eligible to come off the injured list at the same time. But Leclerc is ahead in terms of his readiness to start his rehab assignment.

Leclerc threw his first pitches on Wednesday night for the RoughRiders in a doubleheader at San Antonio. He threw an inning in the first game, giving up two hits and a run while striking out two.

At one time, the Rangers saw him as a potential closer. He saved 12 games in 2018 and 14 games in 2019. The 2018 season was his best season, and the one that gave the Rangers real hope that he could grow in the role. He appeared in 59 games, had a 1.56 earned run average and struck out 85 in 57 2/3 innings.

The trick now is working a healthy Leclerc into this bullpen.

The bullpen has gone from a liability to a source of strength in the first two months of the season, even though the starters are working deeper into games now. While their ERA had gone up a bit entering Wednesday’s game against the Angels (from 3.46 to 3.66 in the last 12 games), the bullpen’s ERA in the last 30 games was still 2.79.

Joe Barlow has grown into an efficient closer, as he’s converted seven this season after 11 in 2021. Dating back to last season, he’s converted his last 15 save chances.

Left-hander Brock Burke has thrown nine innings in May and hasn’t given up a run. Right-hander Matt Bush has multiple strikeouts in three straight appearances. Left-hander John King has retired 12 of 13 in his last four games. Matt Moore has become the bullpen’s most reliable weapon, with a 1.96 ERA in his last 12 games.

Wednesday night was a great example of what the bullpen can do, as Dennis Santana, Burke and Barlow combined for four innings of one-run relief behind starter Glenn Otto in the 7-2 win.

Joe Barlow Matt Bush Matt Moore

In Leclerc’s absence, the Rangers have cultivated a staff of arms that has given the starters every reason to believe that they can protect a lead.

Will the Rangers call him up when he’s ready? Will the Rangers keep him in the minors even if he’s ready? Or will an injury to another pitcher provide the Rangers an easy path to make a decision.

Leclerc finally gets the chance to show the Rangers he’s back. Whether there’s room for him in Arlington is another matter.

