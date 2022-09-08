How much will the No. 1 prospect play, how will it impact another rookie and what does Josh Jung have to do to impress?

Once again, Josh Jung is altering the Texas Rangers’ plans for the 2022 season.

Jung, the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect per MLB.com, will make his Major League debut on Friday when the Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays. Jung will meet with the media on Thursday, which will be his only availability before Friday’s game.

The fans wanted it and the fans get it. But the fans — and the Rangers — wanted this in April, not September.

Just about everyone had Jung penciled in as the Rangers starting third baseman during spring training before he needed surgery for a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder that, to hear Jung tell it, basically ended his season.

But he returned in late July, hit well in Arizona Complex League play and then set Triple-A Round Rock on fire. At this point, he was impossible to ignore after hitting .311 with a .998 OPS, along with six home runs and 23 RBI in August.

Now what happens? Here are a few of the potential impacts:

Jung’s Playing Time

There are 26 games left. The Rangers were cautious with Jung at Triple-A after fans began clamoring for his call-up two weeks ago. They’re likely to be cautious with him the rest of the way. The Rangers will likely play him in the field on 24 hours rest and play him at DH on games with short turnarounds (night to afternoon). The Rangers have two doubleheaders and six short turnaround games. I suspect Jung will play, at most, 18 games at third and eight at DH. And that’s IF he plays in all of them.

What About Zeke?

For the past two months, Ezequiel Duran has been the Rangers’ everyday third baseman. He essentially beat out Josh Smith for the job. He’s played well, especially when you consider he made the jump from Double-A Frisco to the Rangers, with only a short trip to Triple-A Round Rock when a logjam on the roster forced the Rangers to option him.

Defensively, Duran has a ways to go to be a quality third baseman. But because he can play multiple positions in the infield and he has a solid bat, he can spend the final few weeks as a super utility infielder. He can play third on the days Jung is at DH. He can play second or shortstop when the Rangers want to give Marcus Semien or Corey Seager a day off (and frankly both have earned a few). He could even play some outfield, a place where the Rangers tried to get him some reps at Round Rock. Duran isn’t going anywhere.

What Does Jung Have to Do Now?

He does NOT have to walk on water, nor does he have to hit .311 like he did at Round Rock. The pitching will be much better in the Majors than Triple-A. It’s likely the Rangers want to see him have a consistent approach at the plate, put together good at-bats, show some of the pop he’s shown at Round Rock and play a competent third base. He’s going to gather several dozen MLB at-bats now and build momentum toward 2023, where he will clearly be the incumbent third baseman. Assuming he’s healthy, he gives the Rangers more flexibility as they build their roster for next season. Texas doesn’t have to go looking for a third baseman now.

The future, the Rangers hope, is about to arrive.

