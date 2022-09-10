Skip to main content

Tony Beasley Wants Rangers Rookie Josh Jung to 'Embrace Opportunity'

Texas interim manager had a simple message for the Rangers rookie for the season's final 25 games.

Josh Jung did exactly what Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley told him to do before Friday’s debut at Globe Life Field against Toronto.

“There are three things that I told him — I want him to embrace everything about this experience, play hard and have fun,” Beasley said.

Jung certainly embraced everything about his call-up. While a media session on Thursday, the club’s off-day, might seem odd, it was by design to allow Jung to focus completely on his debut.

He met with the media after going 2-for-4 with a home run in his first Major League at-bat. It likely won’t be the last time he has to take to the podium at Globe Life Field after the game, even though the Rangers lost 4-3.

Jung said it was the culmination of what he had been dreaming about since he was 11 years old.

Beasley had the future in mind when he spoke to reporters before Friday’s game.

“This has been his childhood dream and he’s here,” Beasley said. “This is the first day of hopefully the next 15 years of a baseball career. Embrace everything that comes along with that. There are going to be ups and downs. There are going to be some tough times. There are going to be some really special moments. Embrace it all.”

Now comes the next part — the next game. Beasley talked Friday about what the Rangers have in mind for Jung for the remainder of the season. The intention is to get him as much playing time as possible.

“We’ll take it one day at a time, but we don’t play to sit him, we play to play him regularly,” Beasley said.

The Rangers have 25 games remaining. Between Saturday and the season finale against the New York Yankees on Oct. 5, the Rangers have two day-night doubleheaders and three off-days. They also have four afternoon games that follow night games, aside from the doubleheaders.

Given that he’s six months out from surgery on his torn labrum, the Rangers are likely to use Jung as a third baseman and as a designated hitter. Beasley even mentioned the organization may give him a chance to play outfield.

“He needs to be versatile,” Beasley said.

But Jung is here to play. And did exactly what Beasley was hoping for on Friday.

He embraced the opportunity.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

