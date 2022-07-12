Skip to main content

Watch: Rangers Josh Smith’s Inside-The-Park Homer

The Texas Rangers rookie finally claimed his first MLB home run and made team history.

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith’s first home run was an inside-the-park job on Monday night that put him in the Rangers’ record books.

Smith became just the third player in team history to hit an inside-the-park home run for his first Major League home run.

The other two Rangers to accomplish the feat were Craig Gentry on Sept. 23, 2011, against Seattle and Mark Sagmoen on April 17, 1997, against Kansas City.

Smith’s hit in the bottom of the sixth should have been no more than a single. But Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano tried to slide under the line drive in an attempt to make the catch. The ball then slid under Laureano and all the way to the wall in dead center field.

Smith, whose speed has made him a consistent leadoff hitter for the Rangers, got him all the way round the bases before the ball got back in the infield.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Prospect Added to Futures Game

Texas' No. 7 overall prospect will join No. 1 prospect Jack Leiter at the MLB Futures game on Saturday in Los Angeles.

By Matthew Postins4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Taylor Hearn
Play

Rangers Pitchers Earn Minors Honors

The Texas honorees included a former member of the starting rotation and one of its fastest-rising pitching prospects.

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers 10, Athletics 8: Post-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers defeated the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series between the AL West rivals at Globe Life Field.

By Inside The Rangers Staff15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Smith, one of the Rangers’ top prospects, was called up in late May and has turned into a consistent producer for the club as the All-Star Break approaches.

He’s batting .238/.375/.317/.692 with one home run and eight RBI in 21 games and 63 at-bats. He has scored 10 runs and has two doubles this season.

Smith was one of four prospects that the Rangers received in the Joey Gallo trade last season. He’s the third of those four to make their MLB debut along with infielder Ezequiel Duran and pitcher Glenn Otto.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Prospect Added to Futures Game

By Matthew Postins4 minutes ago
Taylor Hearn
News

Rangers Pitchers Earn Minors Honors

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers 10, Athletics 8: Post-Game Notes

By Inside The Rangers Staff15 hours ago
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Rangers Infielder is American League Player of The Week

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Host MLB-Worst Athletics

By Bri Amaranthus22 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Did Rangers Outfielder's July Downturn Cost Him ASG Nod?

By Matthew PostinsJul 11, 2022
Jun 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) scores a run as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) cannot make the play in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Catcher Falls Short of All-Star Game Nod

By Matthew PostinsJul 10, 2022
20220710180728-62cb53066d1e2117b0dbfa27jpeg
Game Day

Twins Use Long Ball to Beat Rangers and Avoid Sweep

By Timm HammJul 10, 2022