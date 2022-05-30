Skip to main content

Rangers History Today: 'Juan Gone' Signs His First Contract

Juan Gonzalez became a Rangers Hall of Famer after his career, but back in 1986 only the Rangers' organization knew who he was

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers signed continued their mining of future Major League talent in Puerto Rico with the signing of Juan Gonzalez.

On May 30, 1986, no Rangers fan had ever heard of Gonzalez, the player nicknamed ‘Igor.’ At the time, the Rangers were making a concerted push to sign talent in Latin American, in part because those players were not eligible to be drafted in the Major League Draft. 

Juan Gonzalez

Juan Gonzalez

Juan Gonzalez

Juan Gonzalez

juan-gonzalez-1996-rangers

Juan Gonzalez

So it came down to how much money one could offer a player and, in some cases, which team could get there first.

The New York Yankees almost did. 

As a youth, Gonzalez played on the same team as future Yankees center fielder Bernie Williams, and against his future Rangers teammate, Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez. The Yankees wanted Williams to come to a scouting camp on the eastern part of the island. Williams requested that the Yankees allow him to bring Gonzalez to the camp. 

But, as the story goes, the Yankees refused, citing a lack of funding (which, when you consider this is the Yankees, sounds absurd).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Squander Shot at Oakland Sweep

Five errors helps erase early lead as Texas fails in its bid to get to .500 for the first time since 2019

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) blows a bubble during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Athletics Pregame Notes: A Sweep in Sight?

The Texas Rangers are looking to get to .500 for the season when they face at the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Jose Canseco
Play

Rangers History Today: Jose Canseco, Relief Pitcher

Jose Canseco was one of the game's most feared power hitters in his prime, but what happened when he pitched for the Rangers?

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
23 hours ago

That turned out to be the Rangers’ gain. Texas signed Gonzalez at age 16. 

Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez

Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez

Mar 8, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; A general view of the field prior to the spring training game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers Spring Training Home in Surprise, Arizona

August 11, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers former player Rafael Palmeiro waves to fans during introductions of the Rangers 40th anniversary all time team before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Palmeiro

He methodically worked his way through the Rangers’ organization, earning status as the No. 4 prospect in all of baseball in the 1989 season. He earned a call-up with the Rangers in September and, at age 19, became the youngest Rangers hitter to hit a home run.

After one more season in the minor leagues in 1990, the Rangers gave Gonzalez a full-time job in the Majors in 1991. And a Rangers Hall of Fame career ensued, one that included a pair of American League Most Valuable Player awards.  

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Squander Shot at Oakland Sweep

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) blows a bubble during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Athletics Pregame Notes: A Sweep in Sight?

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Jose Canseco
News

Rangers History Today: Jose Canseco, Relief Pitcher

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits a grand slam during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Blast Three Home Runs, Pummel Oakland

By Matthew PostinsMay 28, 2022
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is greeted by team mates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Marcus Semien is Finally a Power Ranger

By Matthew PostinsMay 28, 2022
Sep 26, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Andy Ibanez (77) hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks Series Win

By Matthew PostinsMay 28, 2022
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke deals during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

Secretly Dominant: Rangers Reliever Makes List

By Matthew PostinsMay 28, 2022
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers' Kole Calhoun's Milestone Full-Circle Moment

By Matthew PostinsMay 28, 2022