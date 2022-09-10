Skip to main content

Kohei Arihara Back in Rangers Rotation

After skipping a turn, the 30-year-old righty takes to the hill against Toronto on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Kohei Arihara returns to the Texas Rangers rotation on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Toronto won the series opener 4-3 on Friday despite Josh Jung's spectacular debut.

The 30-year-old right-hander, who returned to the Rangers rotation on Aug. 16, hasn’t started since he faced Detroit on Aug. 28.

His only other appearance came on Sept. 3 in a relief at Boston, as the Rangers skipped his spot in the rotation. Arihara pitched two innings of relief, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk, along with one strikeout. The Rangers lost that game 5-3, part of a current stretch of 11 setbacks in 12 games.

Arihara has taken the decision in each of his three previous starts, as he has a 1-2 record with a 5.29 ERA. He’s given up 10 earned runs in 17 innings, while striking out 13 and walking three in his four appearances.

He took one on the chin in his last start against the Tigers, going just 3 1/3 innings after giving up eight hits, six runs (all earned) and two walks. He did strike out three in a game in which he threw 86 pitches.

Arihara has never faced the Blue Jays and he’s never won a game at Globe Life Field. His only win this season came at Minnesota on Aug. 21 when he threw six innings of shutout baseball, allowing just four hits and no walks, while striking out three. Taylor Hearn finished off that game and earned his first career save.

At Globe Life, dating back to last season, he is 0-5 at home with a 9.79 ERA, giving up 29 earned runs in 26 2/3 innings in seven home starts.

When the Rangers called him up, he had gone 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 18 games (14 starts).

Arihara joined the Rangers in 2021 and made the team’s Opening Day rotation, but last season didn’t go as he had hoped, thanks to injuries that limited him to 10 starts and a 2-4 record.

The Rangers conclude the series with Toronto on Sunday with Martín Pérez starting on the hill.

