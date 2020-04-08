Lance Lynn: Starting Pitcher and Future General Manager?

The Texas Rangers web series Kart With Kyle has given fans an opportunity to get to know Kyle Gibson, one of the Rangers acquisitions this offseason. His abbreviated interviews in a golf cart ride from the parking lot to the clubhouse at the club's spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona have featured other newcomers like Todd Frazier, Jordan Lyles, and Corey Kluber.

In the latest episode of the prerecorded show, Gibson hosted fellow starting pitcher Lance Lynn, who signed a three-year contract with Texas last offseason. Lynn turned in a fantastic first season with the Rangers, going 16-11 with a 3.67 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, and a 7.5 bWAR. He also struck out 246 batters in over 208 innings.

Quite the polar opposite of the episode with Kluber, Lynn dove into the Rangers moves in the offseason, giving eloquent context of why certain moves were made and where the organization's mindset was in 2019 and going into 2020.

In the episode, Kyle Gibson refers to how Rangers manager Chris Woodward jokes about how Lance Lynn is "basically an assistant GM." When hearing how Lynn breaks everything down, it's feasible that he could make a career in a Major League front office one of these days.

The Texas Rangers social team has done great work keeping fans entertained during this shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. The crown jewel so far has been three minutes of Joey Gallo mic'd up during a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals.

Nothing can fully take the place of baseball in our everyday lives, but interviews like these give fans a closer glimpse of the players they love and cheer.

How do you think the Rangers will do this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

