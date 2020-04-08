Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Lance Lynn: Starting Pitcher and Future General Manager?

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers web series Kart With Kyle has given fans an opportunity to get to know Kyle Gibson, one of the Rangers acquisitions this offseason. His abbreviated interviews in a golf cart ride from the parking lot to the clubhouse at the club's spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona have featured other newcomers like Todd Frazier, Jordan Lyles, and Corey Kluber. 

In the latest episode of the prerecorded show, Gibson hosted fellow starting pitcher Lance Lynn, who signed a three-year contract with Texas last offseason. Lynn turned in a fantastic first season with the Rangers, going 16-11 with a 3.67 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, and a 7.5 bWAR. He also struck out 246 batters in over 208 innings.

Quite the polar opposite of the episode with Kluber, Lynn dove into the Rangers moves in the offseason, giving eloquent context of why certain moves were made and where the organization's mindset was in 2019 and going into 2020. 

In the episode, Kyle Gibson refers to how Rangers manager Chris Woodward jokes about how Lance Lynn is "basically an assistant GM." When hearing how Lynn breaks everything down, it's feasible that he could make a career in a Major League front office one of these days. 

The Texas Rangers social team has done great work keeping fans entertained during this shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. The crown jewel so far has been three minutes of Joey Gallo mic'd up during a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals. 

Nothing can fully take the place of baseball in our everyday lives, but interviews like these give fans a closer glimpse of the players they love and cheer. 

How do you think the Rangers will do this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Day When Baseball Finally Returns

The first game played at Globe Life Field will have a much larger impact than originally intended.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Nick Solak Creates a Baseball Diamond in His Yard

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Notes: COVID-19 Symptoms & Injury Updates

Texas Rangers GM Jon Daniels gave an update on player injuries and the current status of the team involving the novel coronavirus.

Chris Halicke

Moment of Truth: Will There Be Baseball in 2020?

President Trump hopes to have fans in stadiums by August or September. Will MLB and the MLBPA agree to play games without fans to salvage the season?

Chris Halicke

by

Itsme4444b

Report: MLB, MLBPA Hashing Out Plan With a Possible Start as Early as May

Major League Baseball and the players union (MLBPA) are working on a plan that could have the baseball season start as early as May, according to a report by ESPN.

Chris Halicke

Three Rangers Minor League Players Exhibiting Symptoms of COVID-19

Three anonymous Texas Rangers minor league players have exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but have not been administered any tests.

Chris Halicke

Top Five Single-Season Offensive Performances in Rangers History

InsideTheRangers.com takes a look at some of the best offensive seasons in the franchise's history.

Chris Halicke

Report: President Trump Hopeful to Have Fans in Stadiums by 'August and September'

In a conference call with all of the pro sports commissioners, President Donald Trump said he hopes to have fans in stadiums and arenas by August and September.

Chris Halicke

by

elvis.pragmatic

President Trump to Hold Conference Call With Pro Sports Commissioners

President Donald Trump will have a conference call with the commissioners of all professional sports leagues on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Chris Halicke

by

Philly-champs

According to a team spokesperson, LHP James Jones tore the patella…

Chris Halicke