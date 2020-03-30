Inside The Rangers
The Latest Slew of Texas Rangers Encore Games Airing on FOX Sports Southwest

Chris Halicke

The latest slew of Texas Rangers encore games airing on FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW) have been announced.

  • Tuesday, March 31, 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. CT: August 31, 2019 vs. Seattle Mariners (Rangers win, 3-2)
  • Wednesday, April 1, 5:00 p.m. CT: May 8, 2019 at Pittsburgh Pirates (Rangers win, 9-6)
  • Thursday, April 2, 5:30 p.m. & 11:30 p.m. CT: May 29, 2019 at Seattle Mariners (Rangers win, 8-7)
  • Friday, April 3, 4:30 p.m. CT: June 10, 2019 at Boston Red Sox (Rangers win, 4-3, 11 innings)
  • Sunday, April 5, 1:00 p.m. CT: August 21, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Rangers win, 8-7)

The schedule of Rangers encore games on FSSW will be updated each week. Games are available for stream on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

These encore games started last week as an initiative for fans who are missing baseball while we all eagerly wait for the beginning of the 2020 regular season. The season was supposed to start last Thursday, March 26 in Seattle. The original home opener was supposed to be on Tuesday, March 31 at Globe Life Field, the new home of the Rangers. 

