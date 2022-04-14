The former top international prospect is off to a hot start with Texas' Triple-A affiliate

Leody Taveras is building a strong case to be the first call-up when the Texas Rangers need an outfielder this season.

Taveras, the club's No. 1 prospect on Baseball America in 2017, started the season with the Triple-A Round Rock Express, and after Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Sugar Land he remains the Express’ best hitter despite an 0-for-4 game, which shows just how hot his start was this season.

After Tuesday’s 7-6 win over Sugar Land, Taveras’ 1.364 OPS was more than 400 points ahead of teammate Bubba Thompson and his average was better than .500. After Wednesday's loss to the Space Cowboys, that only dropped Taveras’ average to .467 and OPS to 1.184.