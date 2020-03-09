Major League Baseball to Close Clubhouses to Media Over Fear of Coronavirus Spread

The spread of the Coronavirus is now impacting the coverage of Major League Baseball.

Per a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball will close clubhouses to the media over fear of the spread of the Coronavirus. The NBA and NHL have already restricted its media from locker rooms and now MLB will follow suit.

Passan goes on to report that MLB plans for the remainder of spring training games to be played and for the regular season to still begin on time. The plan is contingent on the spread of the virus and how it affects the local markets.

Passan also details the restriction the media will be under.

"Players will be available in press-conference settings as well as outside the clubhouse, though during interviews they will be asked to abide by the CDC suggestion that they keep a 6-foot distance from reporters, sources told ESPN." -Jeff Passan, ESPN

This is obviously a big blow for the national and local media markets. MLB will continue to monitor the situation, but in the mean time, local coverage of teams in MLB, NHL, and the NBA will be seriously affected.

The safety of everyone involved is obviously at the forefront of those involved in the decision-making. The Coronavirus does not currently have a vaccine and has spread to over 100 countries and claimed a number of casualties. In all honesty, this is just a terrible situation in a lot of ways.

As this story continues to develop, we will update fans as soon as more information is available.

