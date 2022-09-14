Post-Game Notes: Rangers 8, Athletics 7

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 8-7 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

TEXAS won in walk-off fashion for the 3rd time this season (also 5/18 vs. LAA and 6/25 vs. WAS)...the Rangers' 10 extra-base hits tonight set a season high, team's most ever at Globe Life Field...most XBH by the Rangers since 6/12/21 at LAD (9)...Texas recorded a season-high 7 doubles, most since 8/21/21 at BOS (7) and most at home since 8/8/18 vs. SEA (8).

ADOLIS GARCÍA hit his 25th HR in the 5th inning, cutting the Oakland lead to 7-5...is the 2nd Ranger to reach the 25-HR mark in 2022 (30-Seager)...had 3 RBI tonight to give him 92 RBI in 2022, a new single-season career high (90 in 2021)...most RBI by a Ranger since Rougned Odor had 93 RBI in 2019...García has HR in 3 of last 5 G overall, including 3 straight at Globe Life Field...has XBH in career-high 5 straight...now has 51 RBI at home in 2022, and remains the all-time Globe Life Field leader (reg. and postseason) in HR (33) and RBI (104).

MARCUS SEMIEN hit a career-high 3 doubles tonight, matching the Rangers club record (2nd time in '22, also Jonah Heim on 7/24 at OAK)...Semien has back-to-back 3-hit games: 3-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R.

MARK MATHIAS hit a game-tying 2-R HR in the 7th inning and his 1st career walk-off HR in the 9th, the first game-tying or go-ahead HRs of his career...each of his 3 HR with Texas have come here at Globe Life Field...batted 2nd tonight, his 1st Texas start in any of the top 4 spots in the batting order.

COLE RAGANS allowed career highs in hits (8) and runs (7), but also had career-best 5 SO...remains winless in his first 6 career MLB outings/starts.

OAKLAND fell to 51-91, and 7-10 vs TEX this season after blowing a 5-run lead (7-2) in tonight’s game…relinquished a season-high in doubles (7) and extra base hits (9)…fell to 2-9 in September and have now lost 10 of their last 12 G overall…will wrap up their season series with TEX tomorrow as they have beaten the Rangers 7 times this season, their most wins against one opponent this year.

KEN WALDICHUK left the game in line for his first MLB win in only his third career start tonight, but ended up with the no-decision after the bullpen allowed 2 runs in the 7th inning…finished with the final line of 5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R-ER, BB, 6 SO, and 1 HR on 82 pitches/56 Strikes…his 6 SO tie a career-high and mark the second time he’s collected that figure in his three starts to begin his career (9/1 at WSH)… was acquired from the New York Yankees on 8/1 with Luis Medina, JP Sears, and minor leaguer Cooper Bowman for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino.

DERMIS GARCIA totaled a career-high 4 RBI in tonight’s game after going 2-for-4 with a 3-R HR and a 2B…came into tonight’s game with just 8 RBI in his MLB Career (19 G) and only one RBI for the month of September…was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on 8/26, since then he is slashing .323/.417/.677.1.094 with 2 2B, 3 HR, and 11 RBI in 12 G.

CHAD PINDER tied a season-high with 3 H tonight as he finished the game 3-for-4 with a 2B and 2 R scored…began his night 3-for-3 before striking out in the 7th inning…came into tonight’s game hitting just .178 (10-56) over last 20 G…is batting .341 (14-41) with 3 2B, 4 HR, and 14 RBI against TEX this season.