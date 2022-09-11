Skip to main content

Rangers Finally Break Through Against Blue Jays

With Martin Perez on the hill, Texas salvaged a win in the three-game series with the Blue Jays.

The Texas Rangers finally broke through against Toronto, with two home runs and another gem of a start by Martín Pérez, beating the Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (60-79) got home runs from Adolis Garcia and Leody Taveras, the latter a solo shot that gave the Rangers an additional run going into the ninth inning. The Blue Jays (78-61) struggled, as starter Trevor Richards left before the end of the first inning and Toronto used six different pitchers.

Still, Toronto only allowed seven hits and got out of two bases-loaded jams. But the home runs, combined with Pérez, held off a Toronto comeback.

Before the game, former U.S. president and former Rangers managing general partner George W. Bush participated in a pregame ceremony for Patriot Day, which honored first responders in a remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Pérez was his usual self on Sunday. He pitched six innings, giving up six hits and one walk while striking out seven. He only gave up one run and dropped his ERA to 2.77 as he improved to 11-6 on the season.

Dating back to the start of June, he has thrown at least six innings in 14 of his last 18 starts.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field on Sunday afternoon.

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Jon Gray
Play

Rangers Pitching Moves Set Up Notable Return

Texas designated Saturday's starter for assignment, called up a starter and set the rotation for Monday's makeup doubleheader.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Watch: George W. Bush at Rangers Sept. 11 Ceremony

The former president, Texas governor and owner of the Texas Rangers participated in the Patriot Day pregame ceremony.

By Matthew Postins

Jesus Tinoco, Matt Moore and Jose Leclerc worked an inning each in relief.

Rookie third baseman Josh Jung, in his third game, went 0-for-3.

Before the game, the Rangers designated pitcher Kohei Arihara for assignment. The Rangers did so to make room for pitcher Tyson Miller on the roster. The Rangers also said before the game that they expect to activate pitcher Jon Gray from the injured list before the second game of Monday’s doubleheader with Miami. Gray has been on the IL for more than a month. Glenn Otto will start the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.

The Rangers return home for two games with Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cole Ragans will start on Tuesday and Dane Dunning on Wednesday, before the Rangers are off Thursday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers Finally Break Through Against Blue Jays

With Martin Perez on the hill, Texas salvaged a win in the three-game series with the Blue Jays.

The Texas Rangers finally broke through against Toronto, with two home runs and another gem of a start by Martín Pérez, beating the Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (60-79) got home runs from Adolis Garcia and Leody Taveras, the latter a solo shot that gave the Rangers an additional run going into the ninth inning. The Blue Jays (78-61) struggled, as starter Trevor Richards left before the end of the first inning and Toronto used six different pitchers.

Still, Toronto only allowed seven hits and got out of two bases-loaded jams. But the home runs, combined with Pérez, held off a Toronto comeback.

Before the game, former U.S. president and former Rangers managing general partner George W. Bush participated in a pregame ceremony for Patriot Day, which honored first responders in a remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Pérez was his usual self on Sunday. He pitched six innings, giving up six hits and one walk while striking out seven. He only gave up one run and dropped his ERA to 2.77 as he improved to 11-6 on the season.

Dating back to the start of June, he has thrown at least six innings in 14 of his last 18 starts.

Jesus Tinoco, Matt Moore and Jose Leclerc worked an inning each in relief.

Rookie third baseman Josh Jung, in his third game, went 0-for-3.

Before the game, the Rangers designated pitcher Kohei Arihara for assignment. The Rangers did so to make room for pitcher Tyson Miller on the roster. The Rangers also said before the game that they expect to activate pitcher Jon Gray from the injured list before the second game of Monday’s doubleheader with Miami. Gray has been on the IL for more than a month. Glenn Otto will start the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.

The Rangers return home for two games with Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cole Ragans will start on Tuesday and Dane Dunning on Wednesday, before the Rangers are off Thursday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Jon Gray
News

Rangers Pitching Moves Set Up Notable Return

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Watch: George W. Bush at Rangers Sept. 11 Ceremony

By Matthew Postins
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

GAME UPDATES: How Rangers Beat Blue Jays

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Blue Jays 11, Rangers 7

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) throws out Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (not pictured) at first base during the third inning at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

PREVIEW: Rangers vs. Blue Jays on Saturday

By Matthew Postins
Jul 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Taylor Hearn: 'You've Got to Give Back'

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Josh Jung to 'Embrace Opportunity' With Rangers

By Matthew Postins