With Martin Perez on the hill, Texas salvaged a win in the three-game series with the Blue Jays.

The Texas Rangers finally broke through against Toronto, with two home runs and another gem of a start by Martín Pérez, beating the Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (60-79) got home runs from Adolis Garcia and Leody Taveras, the latter a solo shot that gave the Rangers an additional run going into the ninth inning. The Blue Jays (78-61) struggled, as starter Trevor Richards left before the end of the first inning and Toronto used six different pitchers.

Still, Toronto only allowed seven hits and got out of two bases-loaded jams. But the home runs, combined with Pérez, held off a Toronto comeback.

Before the game, former U.S. president and former Rangers managing general partner George W. Bush participated in a pregame ceremony for Patriot Day, which honored first responders in a remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Pérez was his usual self on Sunday. He pitched six innings, giving up six hits and one walk while striking out seven. He only gave up one run and dropped his ERA to 2.77 as he improved to 11-6 on the season.

Dating back to the start of June, he has thrown at least six innings in 14 of his last 18 starts.

Jesus Tinoco, Matt Moore and Jose Leclerc worked an inning each in relief.

Rookie third baseman Josh Jung, in his third game, went 0-for-3.

Before the game, the Rangers designated pitcher Kohei Arihara for assignment. The Rangers did so to make room for pitcher Tyson Miller on the roster. The Rangers also said before the game that they expect to activate pitcher Jon Gray from the injured list before the second game of Monday’s doubleheader with Miami. Gray has been on the IL for more than a month. Glenn Otto will start the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.

The Rangers return home for two games with Oakland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cole Ragans will start on Tuesday and Dane Dunning on Wednesday, before the Rangers are off Thursday.

