Skip to main content

Should Rangers Trade This Player at Deadline?

ESPN put together a list of one player that each team should either trade or trade for, and a Rangers reliever made was picked

If the Texas Rangers have one player they should trade away at the deadline, ESPN picked that player.

The outlet put together a list of the one player that every Major League team should either trade for or trade away, and the site selected Rangers reliever Matt Moore as the player Texas should trade away.

The logic for the selection is below:

The Rangers are somehow on the fringe of the wild-card race despite a mediocre rotation (aside from Martin Perez), less-than-stellar play from mega-free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, and a lineup with just two regulars owning an OBP over .300. Their playoff odds are slim -- under 10% -- so trading away future value for a long-shot chance to improve the team doesn't make the most sense. Likewise, trading Perez would crush any playoff hopes, although he might be viewed as the top starter available if the Rangers do decide to trade him. Most likely, it's small potatoes here, like trading one of their four lefty relievers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Orioles Beat Rangers in Extras Again

Texas had its chances to win, but failed to hold a ninth-inning lead as Baltimore claimed the win in the 10th

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Howard (31) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Two Rangers Prospects Named Pitchers of Week in Minors

Both the Pacific Coast League and Texas League selected pitchers from Texas' system for weekly awards

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look To Bounce Back at Orioles

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards

By Bri Amaranthus12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Moore has had a sensational season for the Rangers out of their bullpen as a left-handed, multi-inning reliever, even if he is coming off giving up the winning run against Baltimore on Monday after hitting a batter with the bases loaded.

Moore ended June with 13 1/3 innings pitched in nine appearances, giving up just four hits, four walks and striking out 15 as opponents hit .100/.182/.100/.282 against him. Only Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase (15 innings) had more scoreless innings pitcher in June. Moore’s June was the sixth-most scoreless innings pitched by an individual in any month in Rangers history.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orioles Beat Rangers in Extras Again

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Howard (31) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Two Rangers Prospects Named Pitchers of Week in Minors

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look To Bounce Back at Orioles

By Bri Amaranthus12 hours ago
Spencer Howard
News

Rangers Name Starting Pitcher for Tuesday

By Matthew PostinsJul 4, 2022
May 28, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits a grand slam during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orioles Rally, Beat Rangers in Extras

By Matthew PostinsJul 4, 2022
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Slugger Unanimous June Rangers Player of the Month

By Matthew PostinsJul 4, 2022
Tekoah Roby / Down East Wood Ducks
News

Watch: Rangers Affiliate Turns First Triple Play

By Matthew PostinsJul 4, 2022
Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series at Orioles

By Matthew PostinsJul 4, 2022