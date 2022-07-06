Should Rangers Trade This Player at Deadline?

ESPN put together a list of one player that each team should either trade or trade for, and a Rangers reliever made was picked

If the Texas Rangers have one player they should trade away at the deadline, ESPN picked that player.

The outlet put together a list of the one player that every Major League team should either trade for or trade away, and the site selected Rangers reliever Matt Moore as the player Texas should trade away.

The logic for the selection is below:

The Rangers are somehow on the fringe of the wild-card race despite a mediocre rotation (aside from Martin Perez), less-than-stellar play from mega-free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, and a lineup with just two regulars owning an OBP over .300. Their playoff odds are slim -- under 10% -- so trading away future value for a long-shot chance to improve the team doesn't make the most sense. Likewise, trading Perez would crush any playoff hopes, although he might be viewed as the top starter available if the Rangers do decide to trade him. Most likely, it's small potatoes here, like trading one of their four lefty relievers.

Moore has had a sensational season for the Rangers out of their bullpen as a left-handed, multi-inning reliever, even if he is coming off giving up the winning run against Baltimore on Monday after hitting a batter with the bases loaded.

Moore ended June with 13 1/3 innings pitched in nine appearances, giving up just four hits, four walks and striking out 15 as opponents hit .100/.182/.100/.282 against him. Only Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase (15 innings) had more scoreless innings pitcher in June. Moore’s June was the sixth-most scoreless innings pitched by an individual in any month in Rangers history.

