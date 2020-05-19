Inside The Rangers
Michael Young, Colby Lewis Featured in This Week's Texas Rangers Classic Broadcasts

Chris Halicke

Over the past few weeks, fans have had the opportunity to relive all of the victories from the Texas Rangers' playoff runs in the prev decade. In this week's slew of Rangers' classic broadcasts, standout performances and milestones by Colby Lewis and Michael Young will be featured. 

FOX Sports Southwest Broadcast Schedule (May 18-24)

Wednesday, May 20

  • 5:00 p.m.: "#10" Michael Young Special
  • 5:30 p.m.: Pudge Catching Greatness Special
  • 6:00 p.m.: June 16, 2016 at Oakland Athletics (Colby Lewis pitches eight no-hit innings with a 2-hit complete game in a 5-1 victory)
  • 8:30 p.m.: September 11, 2015 vs. Oakland Athletics (Colby Lewis pitches seven perfect innings with a 2-hit complete game 4-0 victory)

Thursday, May 21

  • 10:00 a.m.: June 16, 2016 at Oakland Athletics (Colby Lewis pitches eight no-hit innings with a 2-hit complete game in a 5-1 victory)
  • 12:30 p.m.: September 11, 2015 vs. Oakland Athletics (Colby Lewis pitches seven perfect innings with a 2-hit complete game 4-0 victory)

Saturday, May 23

  • 6:00 p.m.: June 16, 2010 at Florida Marlins (Michael Young becomes Texas Rangers all-time hits leader in a 6-3 victory)
  • 8:30 p.m.: August 7, 2011 vs. Cleveland Indians (Michael Young records 2,000th career hit in a 5-3 victory)

Sunday, May 24

  • 11:00 a.m.: June 16, 2010 at Florida Marlins (Michael Young becomes Texas Rangers all-time hits leader in a 6-3 victory)
  • 1:30 p.m.: August 7, 2011 vs. Cleveland Indians (Michael Young records 2,000th career hit in a 5-3 victory)

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app. All times listed are Central Standard Time.

105.3 The Fan Classic Game Broadcast

Saturday, May 23

6:00 p.m.: Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Acme Brick — 2015 ALDS Game 2, October 9 at Toronto Blue Jays (Rangers won, 6-4 in 14 innings)

