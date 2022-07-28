Skip to main content

Mike Trout Diagnosed With Rare Spinal Condition

The Angels superstar hasn't played since June 12 and may not play when the Texas Rangers hit town for a four-game series starting on Thursday.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has a rare spinal condition that could persist for the rest of his Major League career.

Trout, a 10-time All-Star who is considered one of the best players in baseball, left a game on July 12 with what the Angels called back spasms. Shortly after, the Angels characterized his condition as rib cage inflammation.

Today, the Orange County Register reported that Trout was suffering from a rare back condition called “costovertebral dysfunction at T5,” referring to the vertebrae that it represents.

How rare? The report went on to quote the Angels’ head trainer, Mike Frostad:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Takeaways: What Dallas Keuchel Represents

Does the former Cy Young winner bring hope for a battered Rangers rotation or more representative of that battered rotation, and other takeaways from Seattle series.

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Josh Jung
Play

Rangers No. 2 Prospect To Start Rehab Assignment

A torn labrum put the third-base prospect on the shelf in February, but he could be at a Rangers affiliate in a week.

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hits a double during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Mariners Sweep Rangers With Late Blast

Texas, 2-5 on its longest road trip of the season, heads to Anaheim to take on the Angels for four games.

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
14 hours ago

"This is a pretty rare condition that he has right now in his back. (Dr. Robert Watkins), one of the most well-known spine surgeons in the country, if not the world, doesn't see a lot of these. For it to happen in a baseball player, we just have to take into consideration what he puts himself through with hitting, swinging on a daily basis just to get prepared and then also playing in the outfield, diving for balls. Jumping into the wall, things like that."

Trout received a cortisone shot last week. Trout didn’t play on Wednesday against Kansas City and it’s not clear if he’ll play when the Texas Rangers visit the Angels for a four-game series starting on Thursday. Trout did tell reporters that he was going to see a doctor on Sunday and that he intends to play again this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Mike Trout Diagnosed With Rare Spinal Condition

The Angels superstar hasn't played since June 12 and may not play when the Texas Rangers hit town for a four-game series starting on Thursday.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has a rare spinal condition that could persist for the rest of his Major League career.

Trout, a 10-time All-Star who is considered one of the best players in baseball, left a game on July 12 with what the Angels called back spasms. Shortly after, the Angels characterized his condition as rib cage inflammation.

Today, the Orange County Register reported that Trout was suffering from a rare back condition called “costovertebral dysfunction at T5,” referring to the vertebrae that it represents.

How rare? The report went on to quote the Angels’ head trainer, Mike Frostad:

"This is a pretty rare condition that he has right now in his back. (Dr. Robert Watkins), one of the most well-known spine surgeons in the country, if not the world, doesn't see a lot of these. For it to happen in a baseball player, we just have to take into consideration what he puts himself through with hitting, swinging on a daily basis just to get prepared and then also playing in the outfield, diving for balls. Jumping into the wall, things like that."

Trout received a cortisone shot last week. Trout didn’t play on Wednesday against Kansas City and it’s not clear if he’ll play when the Texas Rangers visit the Angels for a four-game series starting on Thursday. Trout did tell reporters that he was going to see a doctor on Sunday and that he intends to play again this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Takeaways: What Dallas Keuchel Represents

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Josh Jung
Prospects

Rangers No. 2 Prospect To Start Rehab Assignment

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hits a double during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners Sweep Rangers With Late Blast

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
Orchard Lake St. Mary's pitcher Brock Porter throws against Forest Hills Northern Friday, June 17, 2022, during the MHSAA D1 semifinal at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Orchard Lake St. Mary's won 9-0. Porter threw a no-hitter. Dsc 9200 Syndication Lansing State Journal
Prospects

Rangers Sign Fourth-Round Pick

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Hope to Avoid Sweep

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Prospect Continues Hit Streak for Frisco

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Cole Winn
Prospects

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Makes First Start Since Break

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Aug 11, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants former first baseman Will Clark during the 1989 team reunion before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Rangers Slugger's Jersey Being Retired

By Matthew PostinsJul 27, 2022 7:00 AM EDT