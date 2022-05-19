Mike Trout Ties Rangers Record

The Angels slugger took one out of Globe Life Park on Wednesday night and tied an MLB legend in the process

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s home run in the fourth inning on Wednesday night tied a record for most career home runs against the Texas Rangers.

Trout drilled a solo shot to left field off Rangers starter Dane Dunning, marking Trout’s second straight game with a home run.

But this home run carries some Rangers history with it. It was Trout’s 43rd career long ball against the Rangers.

That shot tied the all-time record for most home runs against the Rangers, which was held by Reggie Jackson. The record dates back to the Rangers’ first season in Texas in 1972.

Oddly, today happens to be Jackson’s 76th birthday.

Jose Canseco, who played against and for the Rangers during his Major League career, is third on the list with 40 home runs.

Trout’s home run lifted the Angels to a 2-0 lead over the Rangers as LA was trying to avoid being swept after losing on Monday and Tuesday.

Jackson, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, played against the Rangers his entire career, as he played from 1967 to 1987. He never played in the National League, but he played for Oakland, Baltimore, the New York Yankees and the California (now Los Angeles) Angels. He spent his last MLB season with the Athletics.

So, Jackson accomplished the feat in a 20-year career, as he hit 563 home runs.

Trout matched Jackson in 12 seasons. He’s hit 321 career home runs. So far.

Trout’s next homer against the Rangers will give him sole possession of the record. If Trout doesn’t hit another home run on Wednesday, he’ll get another crack at the Rangers next week in Anaheim.

