Skip to main content

Mike Trout Ties Rangers Record

The Angels slugger took one out of Globe Life Park on Wednesday night and tied an MLB legend in the process

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s home run in the fourth inning on Wednesday night tied a record for most career home runs against the Texas Rangers.

Trout drilled a solo shot to left field off Rangers starter Dane Dunning, marking Trout’s second straight game with a home run.

But this home run carries some Rangers history with it. It was Trout’s 43rd career long ball against the Rangers.

Apr 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is looked at on the field after being hit by a pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Patton during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout

Apr 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) slides under the tag of Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) with an RBI double during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout

Mar 21, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani against the Kansas City Royals during spring training at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani

That shot tied the all-time record for most home runs against the Rangers, which was held by Reggie Jackson. The record dates back to the Rangers’ first season in Texas in 1972.

Oddly, today happens to be Jackson’s 76th birthday.

Jose Canseco, who played against and for the Rangers during his Major League career, is third on the list with 40 home runs.

Trout’s home run lifted the Angels to a 2-0 lead over the Rangers as LA was trying to avoid being swept after losing on Monday and Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Texas Looks for Sweep

The Texas Rangers conclude their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Wednesday

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Leody Taveras
Play

Round Rock Outfielder Named Rangers MiLB Player of Month

The Round Rock star had a stellar first month, leading the PCL in two categories along with a long hitting streak.

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_12819982_168388671_lowres
Play

Rangers History Today: Catalanotto's Sensational Streak

On this date, Frank Catalanotto's team-record streak of consecutive hits and consecutive times on base came to an end.

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Jackson, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, played against the Rangers his entire career, as he played from 1967 to 1987. He never played in the National League, but he played for Oakland, Baltimore, the New York Yankees and the California (now Los Angeles) Angels. He spent his last MLB season with the Athletics.

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Corey Seager

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien

So, Jackson accomplished the feat in a 20-year career, as he hit 563 home runs.

Trout matched Jackson in 12 seasons. He’s hit 321 career home runs. So far.

Trout’s next homer against the Rangers will give him sole possession of the record. If Trout doesn’t hit another home run on Wednesday, he’ll get another crack at the Rangers next week in Anaheim.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Texas Looks for Sweep

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Leody Taveras
Prospects

Round Rock Outfielder Named Rangers MiLB Player of Month

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
USATSI_12819982_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Catalanotto's Sensational Streak

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Bats Explode For Second Straight Game vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Taylor Hearn Has Uneven Start vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Jake Odorizzi
News

Astros To Miss Key Starting Pitcher for Rangers Series

By Matthew PostinsMay 17, 2022
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Taylor Hearn Takes the Hill

By Matthew PostinsMay 17, 2022
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

By Matthew PostinsMay 17, 2022