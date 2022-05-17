Skip to main content

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

Garver saw his first action in more than a week as he tries to work his way back to the Rangers' roster

Mitch Garver went 0-for-2 with two walks in his first game of a rehab assignment at Double A Frisco on Tuesday, as he works his way back to the Texas Rangers.

Garver hit third and was the designated hitter for the RoughRiders, who beat Corpus Christi, 13-7.

Garver also scored a run and struck out twice before he left the game.

May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.

Mitch Garver and Taylor Hearn

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Mitch Garver and Adolis Garcia

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) runs the bases on a three-run go-ahead home run in the fifth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Minnesota Twins At Cincinnati Reds

Mitch Garver

It was his first game action since May 8, when the Rangers lost to the New York Yankees, 2-1. Garver went 2-for-4 with two doubles in that game. But he also suffered a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm, which led to the Rangers putting him on the injured list on May 9.

Before the injury, Garver had a hitting slash of .205/.292/.346 in 22 games.

Sam Huff, the Rangers’ top catching prospect, took Garver’s place on the Rangers’ roster.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ted wil
Play

Rangers History Today: A Texas 18-Inning Marathon

On this date, the Texas Rangers played the first 18-inning game of their history — and they won.

By Matthew Postins45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Explode for Six Runs in First Inning vs. Angels

Texas built a two-game win streak with an explosive opening inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Jon Gray
Play

Jon Gray Solid in Return, Rangers Top Angels

He overcame giving up three runs in the first inning to stake the Rangers to a lead over the Angels at Globe Life Field on Monday

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
19 hours ago

When Garver returns, he’s expected to serve as a designated hitter to start with as the Rangers continue to evaluate his flexor tendon. That would leave the Rangers to make a decision about whether to carry three catchers. The Rangers’ best hitter by average is catcher Jonah Heim, who hit a home run in the Rangers’ 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) and catcher Jonah Heim (right) celebrates their teams win over the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Heim

Jonah Heim

Jonah Heim

Sep 23, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Sam Huff

Huff has already been up-and-down from Triple A Round Rock once this season.

Garver came to the Rangers in a trade in March. The Rangers moved infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right-handed pitcher Ronny Henriquez to the Minnesota Twins to acquire Garver. The former ninth-round pick of the Twins won the 2019 Silver Slugger award for catchers with a hitting slash of .273/.365/.630, along with 31 home runs and 67 RBIs.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

ted wil
News

Rangers History Today: A Texas 18-Inning Marathon

By Matthew Postins45 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Explode for Six Runs in First Inning vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Jon Gray
News

Jon Gray Solid in Return, Rangers Top Angels

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
report-donald-trump-considering-bobby-valentine-for-us-ambassador-to-japan---image
News

Rangers History Today: Valentine Takes Over

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hits a double during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Far Did Rangers Fall in SI MLB Power Rankings?

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

Rangers vs. Angels Pregame Notes: Jon Gray Set to Pitch

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Power Rangers: García, Calhoun Each Hit 2 Home Runs in Win Over Red Sox

By Chris HalickeMay 15, 2022
May 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) celebrates in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) after hitting an rbi double during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Red Sox 7, Rangers 1: Texas Bats Overmatched By Pivetta

By Chris HalickeMay 14, 2022