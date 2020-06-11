Inside The Rangers
MLB Draft Results: Texas Rangers Select Mississippi State INF Justin Foscue at No. 14

Chris Halicke

With the 14th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers selected INF Justin Foscue out of Mississippi State.

"We truly believe in this kid's bat. He's been a big performer in a big conference," said Rangers Senior Director of Amateur Scouting Kip Fagg. "He's some kind of competitor, some kind of kid. We're very excited to welcome Justin into the Texas Rangers organization."

Foscue had an impressive 2019 campaign, hitting 14 home runs and slashed .338/.402/.582. He finished fifth in the SEC in hits and third in total bases. His bat is considered to be a plus tool with coaches praising his baseball IQ and his work ethic. His defense comes with some questions, but the Rangers are confident he can get the job done with the glove.

"He was a second baseman in college. He's got really good hands. He's got some things to work on footwork-wise, but we feel the athlete is there," Fagg said. "This kid is some kind of gamer, some kind of baseball player. We feel like this guy's going to be an average second baseman at the least."

The Rangers had been known to go the high school route in recent years, but have now decided to go with a college player in the first round of the last two drafts. Last year, the Rangers selected Texas Tech's Josh Jung in the first round.

This is a developing news story. We will be hearing shortly from Justin Foscue. 

