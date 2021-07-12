Sports Illustrated home
MLB Home Run Derby: Gallo Is Not The Only Worthy 'Story' For DFW Baseball Fans

A loss by Texas Rangers' slugger Joey Gallo could mean a win for a local children's charity.
Author:
Publish date:

Major League Baseball's busiest week of the season kicked off Sunday with the Futures Game during the day and the first 36 picks of the 2021 MLB Draft in the evening. It continues today with Day Two of the draft and the annual Home Run Derby this evening.

Texas Rangers fans will obviously cheer for their own Joey Gallo. He's been on a record power streak in July and a win on the derby's national stage would give the Rangers some respect in a predictably ugly and unsuccessful season.

However, his first-round opponent in the event provides a "win-win" for DFW baseball fans. 

READ MORE: 'No Second Guessing': Rangers Get Their Guy In Jack Leiter

Colorado Rockies' shortstop Trevor Story, who played at Irving High School, will give a financial boost to a local charity. His roots run deep in Irving.

Story, in his first-ever home run derby, is trying to become just the fourth player to win it in his home stadium, the Rockies' Coors Field. A win would mean bragging rights, team pride and, sure, the $1 million prize.

But there's more.

For 22 years, Story's mother, Teddie, served as executive director at Irving Cares, a non-profit organization that offers efficient and effective human services to Irving kids and residents in need. Story's high school baseball teammate, Mel Lemane, now owns Po Melvin's, a popular restaurant located in Irving.

During the Home Run Derby, the joint is honoring Story by giving back to the community.

READ MORE: Rangers Select Oregon's Aaron Zavala In 2nd Round Of MLB Draft

Po Melvin's explained how on their website:

"We are so excited to be the Watching Party Site for the Home Run Derby; where we will watch Irving's Very Own "Trevor Story"!!!! While watching and celebrating Trevor Story you will also be giving back to our community. We have partnered with Irving Cares and will be donating 20% of the proceeds to Irving Cares!"

To sweeten the deal, Lemane says "if Trevor wins the Derby, 100% of the proceeds from the evening sales will be donated."

During tonight's home run derby, Rangers fans will cheer for Gallo. But if he doesn't win it, a win for Story will also be a big win for Irving kids.

