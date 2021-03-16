LeBron James Joins Major League Baseball

The NBA's biggest star will be an owner of one of the most popular brands in the sports world, MLB's Boston Red Sox.

LeBron James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, loves the Dallas Cowboys, owns a piece of the Liverpool Football Club in the English Premier League and is now coming to Major League Baseball.

According to the Boston Globe, Red Sox parent company Fenway Sports Group completed a deal Tuesday that has James and business partner Maverick Carter becoming Fenway Sports Group partners.

These moves - with no word yet on James' stake in the franchise - must still get approval from Major League Baseball. They will apparently mean no change in John Henry’s status as principal owner and majority shareholder of Fenway Sports Group.

James and Carter have obviously made their name in the NBA world, with James elevating himself to the level of Michael Jordan as an athlete, a brand and a business leader. His connection to other sports, as a fan and even as someone who has flirted with the idea of doing something more as an athlete beyond pro basketball, is part of his legend. Like Jordan before him, who also played minor league baseball, LeBron is fond of telling the story of the interest expressed by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in bringing him to Dallas to play for James' favorite NFL franchise, the "America's Team'' Cowboys.

Instead now he will have to be satisfied - at least until his next major sports investment - in being not a player but an owner of another one of the most popular brands in the sports world, MLB's Boston Red Sox.