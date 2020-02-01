WATCH: Nick Solak Looking to Build Off 2019 Debut with Rangers

The roster that GM Jon Daniels has put together so far for the 2020 season has a good mix of veteran players and young talent. Young players like Willie Calhoun and Danny Santana are looking to solidify themselves as every day players while Adolis Garcia and Nick Solak are fighting for roster spots.

Solak was acquired from Tampa Bay when the Rangers traded Peter Fairbanks to the Rays. He later made his Major League debut on August 20th, hit his first career home run in the second game of a double-header, and didn't look back.

Solak played in 33 games with the Rangers in 2019. He slashed .293/.393/.491 with five home runs and 17 RBI's. He also gave the Rangers some versatility, playing both second base and third base. He didn't make any appearances with the Rangers in the outfield, but he has the ability to play in the corners there as well.

Enough people were impressed by Nick Solak's solid performance. Despite not even having two months under his belt, he was named the Rangers 2019 Rookie of the Year.

"Looking back on it, it's always going to be a whirlwind," Solak told the media at the award ceremony. "It was a dream come true being able to make my Major League debut. To come up and play well, to go out there and try to help the team win, it's something I'm looking to build off of."

Solak has a very good shot at making the Rangers' 26-man Opening Day roster. He'll need to improve his defense to help cement a spot as a utility infielder, but with spring training right around the corner, he'll get that opportunity really soon.

