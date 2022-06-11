Nine Rangers Named to All-Star Game Ballot

MLB fans can begin voting for the starters for the Mid-Summer Classic, set for July 19 in Los Angeles

The Texas Rangers have nine players on the American League All-Star Game ballot, which was released to the public on Wednesday.

The Rangers on the ballot include first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Brad Miller, catcher Jonah Heim, outfielders Kole Calhoun, Adolis García and Eli White, and designated hitter Mitch Garver.

The ballot is open for fan voting and will remain open until 2 p.m. Eastern on June 30. Fans may vote up to five times per 24-hour period. Voting can be done at MLB.com, through each of the team’s web sites or through the MLB app.

MLB Network will reveal the top vote-getters at each position, along with the top six outfielders in each league, at 5 p.m. ET on June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will be an All-Star Game starter, and the rest of the top vote-getters advance to the second phase of voting.

The second phase of voting starts at noon ET on July 5 and ends at 2 p.m. ET on July 8. Fans may vote once and the starters will be announced on July 8.

Pitchers and reserves are determined by a player ballot and Commissioner’s office selections. The complete rosters will be announced on July 10.

The All-Star game will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. This is just the second time Dodger Stadium has hosted the game.

