Skip to main content

Nine Rangers Named to All-Star Game Ballot

MLB fans can begin voting for the starters for the Mid-Summer Classic, set for July 19 in Los Angeles

The Texas Rangers have nine players on the American League All-Star Game ballot, which was released to the public on Wednesday.

The Rangers on the ballot include first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Brad Miller, catcher Jonah Heim, outfielders Kole Calhoun, Adolis García and Eli White, and designated hitter Mitch Garver.

The ballot is open for fan voting and will remain open until 2 p.m. Eastern on June 30. Fans may vote up to five times per 24-hour period. Voting can be done at MLB.com, through each of the team’s web sites or through the MLB app.

MLB Network will reveal the top vote-getters at each position, along with the top six outfielders in each league, at 5 p.m. ET on June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will be an All-Star Game starter, and the rest of the top vote-getters advance to the second phase of voting.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher John King (32) reacts after giving up three runs to the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Continue Slide With Loss to White Sox

Texas has lost seven of its last nine since reaching the .500 mark on May 31

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Play

Rangers Prospect Jack Leiter Roughed Up in Latest Start

The Rangers' No. 1 prospect did something he had not done to that point in his professional career

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Adolis Garcia, Kole Calhoun
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers, White Sox Start Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
12 hours ago

The second phase of voting starts at noon ET on July 5 and ends at 2 p.m. ET on July 8. Fans may vote once and the starters will be announced on July 8.

Pitchers and reserves are determined by a player ballot and Commissioner’s office selections. The complete rosters will be announced on July 10.

The All-Star game will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. This is just the second time Dodger Stadium has hosted the game.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher John King (32) reacts after giving up three runs to the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Continue Slide With Loss to White Sox

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
Jack Leiter
News

Rangers Prospect Jack Leiter Roughed Up in Latest Start

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
Adolis Garcia, Kole Calhoun
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers, White Sox Start Series

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Oct 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of batting practice baseballs before game one of the 2021 ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: Texas, Twins Get Offensive

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Rangers - Michael Young
News

Rangers' Michael Young No. 1? Hello, Marcus Semien!

By Richie Whitt18 hours ago
September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
News

Rangers' Glenn Otto Needs to Avoid Doing 'Too Much'

By Matthew PostinsJun 10, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' May Prospects of Month

By Matthew PostinsJun 9, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

By The Numbers: Big Doubleheader by Rangers 2B Marcus Semien

By Matthew PostinsJun 9, 2022