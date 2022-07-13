Athletics 14, Rangers 7: Postgame Notes

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 14-7 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night

TEXAS overcame deficits in the 9th (2 runs) and 10th (one run) innings before allowing 8 runs in the 12th for an extra-innings loss…falls to 4-6 in extra innings (and 1-4 at home), losing 3 straight overall…has a 3-2 record on this 10-game homestand leading into the All-Star break…matched its longest game of the season by innings (also 6/12 at CWS, 8-6 win in 12 innings) and played the longest game (by innings) in the history of Globe Life Field.

COREY SEAGER broke up a span in which A’s pitchers had retired 14 straight Texas batters with a solo home run in the 9th inning, his team-high 21st HR of the season…extended his career-best 5-game HR streak (5 total HR), the longest HR streak in MLB this season and longest by a Ranger since Joey Gallo from 6/26-7/1/21 (also 5 straight)…Seager has tied the franchise record for consecutive games with a home run by a shortstop, matched only by Alex Rodriguez in 2003 (5 straight from 8/17-21/03)…was intentionally walked in the 10th inning, his career high-tying 5th IBB this season (also 5 IBB in 2016 & 2017)…Seager over his last 10 G (beg. 7/2): .385/.457/.846/1.303 (15-39) with 6 HR, 12 RBI, 8 R, 6 BB/2 SO.

MARCUS SEMIEN hit a go-ahead 2-run home run in the 1st inning and game-tying RBI double with 2 outs in the bottom of the 10th…his 11 HR since the start of June are most among Rangers, and his 4 HR in July are 2nd-most on club behind only Seager (6)…has batted .290/.339/.522/.861 (60-207) with 12 HR, 8 2B, 2 3B, and 34 RBI over his last 50 G (beg. 5/18)…tonight was his 5th game of ‘22 with multiple extra-base hits, 2nd-most on club (6-Calhoun).

LEODY TAVERAS went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and has gone 5-for-8 with 4 doubles, 4 RBI and 3 runs scored over the first 2 G of this series…has multiple hits 3 straight games at 7-for-12 (.583)…with 4 doubles in his last 2 G, ties the franchise record for consecutive games with multiple doubles (14x, last by Logan Forsythe from 5/14-15/19)…Taveras has batted .375 (21-56) over his last 21 G (beg. 6/17) to raise his season BA from .091 to .328.

KOLE CALHOUN hit a game-tying RBI single as a pinch-hitter in the 9th inning, the 3rd go-ahead or game-tying RBI by a TEX pinch-hitter in the 9th-or-later this season: Andy Ibáñez on 5/27 at OAK (G-A 1B in 9th), Willie Calhoun on 4/11 vs. COL (G-T HR in 9th).

JOSH SMITH matched his career high with 3 hits (also MLB debut on 5/30 vs. TB), incl. a 1st-inning double…3 of his last 5 hits have gone for extra bases (HR, 2 2B) after 12 of his first 13 career hits were singles…has reached base safely in 20 of his first 22 MLB games.

GLENN OTTO had his solid outing spoiled by a 3-run 5th inning in which his own throwing error brought home a pair of runs…held Oakland to one run on 4 hits over his first 4.0 frames, but opened the 5th by issuing a walk and permitting 2 singles to load the bases…was lifted in favor of Matt Moore after surrendering 3 runs (all earned) on an RBI fielder’s choice (Laureano) and 2-run throwing error on a chopper back to the mound (Murphy)…is winless in 4 starts since returning from a stint on the COVID-19 IL in late June: 0-3, 8.22 (14 ER/15.1 IP), 10 BB/10 SO, .317 opp. BA.

OAKLAND erupted for 8 runs in the 12th inning to pull ahead, 14-6, finishing with season-high 14 runs scored…was team’s highest-scoring inning since a 9-run 5th inn. on 8/16/20 at SF…advance to 2-2 in last 4 G and 4-4 over last 8 G…1st extra-innings victory of the season, as club had gone 0-2 in previous 2 games that had gone to extras this season…has opened with a 5-6 record in July after recording just 5 wins in the entire month of June (5-21)…improve to 10-9 all-time at Globe Life Field, and have won 10 of last 18 G here dating back to 8/25/20.

JAMES KAPRIELIAN exited in line for the win (led 4-3 after 5th), but was removed from the decision when Texas leveled the score 5-5 in the 9th to force extra innings…retired 7 straight and 9 of next 10 Rangers after surrendering a 2-run HR to 2nd batter faced in the 1st inn. (Marcus Semien)…is 1-0 with 2.65 ERA (5 ER/17.0 IP) in 3 starts this month, cutting his season ERA figure from 5.88 to 5.09.

SEAN MURPHY recorded his first career 4-hit game, including a pair of doubles…was the first 4-hit game by an A’s batter this season, and he is the first Oakland catcher with 4+ hits in a game since Josh Phegly on 8/26/19 at KC (also 4 hits)…was intentionally walked in the 12th inning, reaching base a career-high 5th time…has hits in 5 straight at 9-for-21 (.429) and is batting .385 (15-39) over 10 G in July…has a .286 BA (44-154) on the road this season vs. .185 (24-130) at home.

DERMIS GARCIA made his Major League debut as a pinch hitter in the 10th inning (grounded out to 3B), and recorded his first MLB hit on an RBI double in the 12th…became the 22nd rookie to appear in a game for the A’s this season, breaking a franchise record previously set in 2008 (21).

MISCELLANEOUS: Chad Pinder hit his 3rd career grand slam (off Kolby Allard) to complete Oakland’s 8-run rally in the 12th inning…Matt Moore (1.2 SHO IP) has a perfect 0.00 ERA over his last 14 G (17.2 IP)…Kirby Snead logged the 1st win of his MLB career after recording 0.2 IP in the 11th.