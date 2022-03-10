Play Ball! MLB Lockout Ends as MLBPA Votes 'Yes' to New CBA

MLB and the MLBPA have tentatively agreed to a new CBA, ending the lockout on its 99th day and salvaging a full 162-game season.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday, ending the owner-imposed lockout on its 99th day.

MLB offered its final proposal to salvage a 162-game season Thursday, which led to a vote by the MLBPA. Despite the eight-player executive board reportedly voting against the CBA, 26 of the 38 total votes were in favor of the agreement.

The new CBA must still be ratified by both parties, but that is expected to happen without issue.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, spring training games could begin around March 17 or 18 and the season could begin on April 7. In addition, Major League business—including trades and free agency—could get back underway as early as Thursday night.

As part of the new CBA, the competitive balance tax thresholds will begin at $230 million in 2022—an increase of $20 million from last year's $210 million threshold—and will escalate to $244 million in the fifth and final year of the deal. The league's minimum salary will start at $700,000 in 2022, escalating to $780,000 in the final year. In addition, there will be a $50 million bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, which is a brand new concept originally proposed by the union to provide better compensation to younger players.

Among other items on the new CBA:

An expanded postseason to 12 teams

National League adopts the designated hitter

The first six picks of the MLB Draft determined by lottery

ESPN first reported the agreement between MLB and the MLBPA.

