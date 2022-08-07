TEXAS dropped today’s series finale, finishing with a 2-5 record on this 7-day, 7-game homestand vs. BAL (0-3) and CWS (2-2)…has lost 9 of last 11 G at Globe Life Field and 23-31 (.426) record at home this season is currently the 5th-lowest single-season mark in club history, lowest since 2018 (34-47, .420)…team is season high-tying 12.0 games under .500 for the 3rd time this week (last 47-59 after loss on Fri. vs. CWS)…batters left 11 men on base today to match season high for a 9.0-inning game (3x, last 6/7 at CLE-G2)…bullpen allowed just 3 R-2 ER over 14.2 IP in this series (1.23 ERA), striking out 20 batters while issuing only 3 walks.

NATHANIEL LOWE capped a 3-hit day with a towering solo home run in the 7th inning that traveled a projected distance of 452 feet (Statcast), the longest HR by a Ranger this season…marked the 7th-longest HR in Globe Life Field history and 3rd-longest ever by a Texas batter at the venue behind blasts by Joey Gallo on 7/7/21 vs. DET (462) and DJ Peters on 8/15/21 vs. OAK (460)…it was also the 2nd-longest HR of Lowe’s career, topped only by a 465-foot shot on 4/4/21 at KC…the ball left Lowe’s bat with a game-high exit velocity of 110.9 mph, as his 9 batted balls of 110+ mph this season are the most among Rangers…leads Texas batters in HR (4) and hits (25) since the All-Star break, batting .352 (25-71) over 18 G in the 2nd ‘half’.

EZEQUIEL DURAN recorded a pair of hits with exit velocities of 100+ mph this afternoon: double in the 6th (102.4 mph), single in the 8th (101.0 mph)…marked his first multi-hit game since 6/13 vs. HOU (also 2 H)…3 straight and 5 of Duran’s last 7 hits have been hit 100+ mph (Statcast).

SPENCER HOWARD suffered his 2nd loss in as many starts (now 2-4) after allowing 6 runs (5 earned) on season-high 8 hits and a walk over 3.1 IP…permitted runs in the 2nd (1), 3rd (2), and 4th (3) innings, as he was lifted in favor of Brett Martin with one out in the 4th following a 2-run double by Luis Robert…Howard has gone 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA (11 ER/7.1 IP) in 2 starts this month after going 2-1, 4.18 over 5 starts in July.

CHICAGO-AL earned a series split in Arlington this weekend, and Sox are now 3-0-5 in last 8 series beginning July 7...Sox move to 18-10 on the road since 6/4, as club is 30-24 overall in away games in 2022...Sox won the first and last games against the Rangers this season, but lost the season series (4-games-to-3) for 1st time since 2014...are now 7-2-2 in last 11 series against Rangers.

SOX BATS: The Chicago offense recorded 8 runs/15 hits today after totaling 4 runs/13 hits in the 1st 3 G of this series...Sox have produced 10+ hits in 4 of the 1st 7 G in August...had 4 players with at least 3 hits today, 2nd Sox instance in 2022 (also 4 players on 6/15 at DET)...one of just 4 MLB teams with multiple instances of 4+ players having 3+ hits in a game (also 2 each for CHC/CLE/LAD).

LUCAS GIOLITO allowed one run in 5.0 IP and earned his 8th win of the season...has won 1st 2 starts in August after going 2-2 over 5 starts in July...has issued 10 BB last 3 starts/15.0 IP, but has allowed only 6 R-ER in that span.

ANDREW VAUGHN had 3 hits today, including a 2-R HR in the 3rd inning to give CWS a 3-0 lead...Vaughn over first 7 G in August: .423/.483/.654/1.137 (11-26) w/ HR, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI.

AJ POLLOCK matched his season high with 3 hits (3rd time, last 6/9 vs. LAD)...marked his 12th start in the leadoff slot this season, 1st since 6/17 at HOU.

MISCELLANEOUS: Corey Seager (0-3, 2 BB) has reached base via H/BB in 18 straight games at Globe Life Field, the longest on-base streak in the facility’s history…José Abreu had 3 hits today, his 5th game with 3+ hits this season, all 5 of which have been on the road and all since the start of June…Texas’ 15 hits allowed today were T2nd-most this season (last 19 on 6/18 at DET) and most in Arlington since 9/16/21 vs. HOU (also 15).