Rangers vs. Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Rangers prepare to start final series of nine-game homestand with the Angels on Monday night

Los Angeles Angels (24-13) at Texas Rangers (14-19)

Monday, May 16, 2022

7:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

-

Probables:

LAA: Noah Syndergaard (3-1, 2.45 ERA)

vs

TEX: Jon Gray (0-1, 5.51 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: AM830 KLAA

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.

Martín Pérez

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

Adolis García

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. LF Eli White

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. C Jonah Heim

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. DH Sam Huff

9. 3B Brad Miller

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. RF Taylor Ward

2. CF Mike Trout

3. DH Shohei Ohtani

4. 3B Anthony Rendon

5. 1B Jared Walsh

6. LF Brandon Marsh

7. C Austin Romine

8. 2B Tyler Wade

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Corey Seager

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Taylor Hearn

May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.

Jon Gray

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

C Mitch Garver (flexor strain): Garver was moved to the injured list before the start of the nine-game homestand. Garver was hitting .296 in the seven games before the injury. He engaged in some batting practice during the Boston series. He is eligible to return for the Astros series later this week. 

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster. Abreu was pitching on the side during the weekend series with the Red Sox.

RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday and was subsequently optioned back to Round Rock on Wednesday. He’s pitched three times for the Express since May 10, winning two games in relief.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

