Rangers vs. Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Los Angeles Angels (24-13) at Texas Rangers (14-19)
Monday, May 16, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
-
Probables:
LAA: Noah Syndergaard (3-1, 2.45 ERA)
vs
TEX: Jon Gray (0-1, 5.51 ERA)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: AM830 KLAA
Martín Pérez
Kole Calhoun
Adolis García
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. LF Eli White
2. 2B Marcus Semien
3. SS Corey Seager
4. CF Adolis García
5. RF Kole Calhoun
6. C Jonah Heim
Power Rangers: García, Calhoun Each Hit 2 Home Runs in Win Over Red Sox
Adolis García and Kole Calhoun powered the Rangers to a 7-1 win over the Red Sox.
Red Sox 7, Rangers 1: Texas Bats Overmatched By Pivetta
The Texas Rangers offense "just missed" a lot of fastballs from Boston starter Nick Pivetta in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.
Hearn Helps 'Set The Tone' For Another Strong Pitching Performance As Rangers Top Royals
Taylor Hearn's best outing of the season helped set the tone for a strong pitching performance as the Texas Rangers claimed Thursday's rubber match against the Kansas City Royals.
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
8. DH Sam Huff
9. 3B Brad Miller
-
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
1. RF Taylor Ward
2. CF Mike Trout
3. DH Shohei Ohtani
4. 3B Anthony Rendon
5. 1B Jared Walsh
6. LF Brandon Marsh
7. C Austin Romine
8. 2B Tyler Wade
9. SS Andrew Velazquez
Corey Seager
Taylor Hearn
Jon Gray
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
C Mitch Garver (flexor strain): Garver was moved to the injured list before the start of the nine-game homestand. Garver was hitting .296 in the seven games before the injury. He engaged in some batting practice during the Boston series. He is eligible to return for the Astros series later this week.
RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster. Abreu was pitching on the side during the weekend series with the Red Sox.
RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday and was subsequently optioned back to Round Rock on Wednesday. He’s pitched three times for the Express since May 10, winning two games in relief.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.