SI.com
Inside The Rangers
HomeGame DayProspectsNewsPodcasts
Search

Rangers' Edinson Vólquez Placed on 45-Day IL with Oblique Strain

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday that Edinson Vólquez has been placed on the 45-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

The Rangers will make a subsequent roster move on Friday. There are now 39 players on the club's 40-man roster.

Vólquez suffered the injury on Tuesday night in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners. He earned the victory in relief in that game, issuing one hit and one walk in 1/3 innings. He set a club record by going 4,719 days between wins in a Rangers uniform between victories on September 7, 2007 and August 8, 2020.

This comes as a major blow to the bullpen. It also might not only end Vólquez's season, but his career as well.

“Vólqy is the man,” said Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels in a press release. “He’s grown from a confident kid with a bit of a wild streak to one of the most universally respected men in the game.

“His oblique is holding him back from competing, but his influence is still felt in the growth of our other players."

Vólquez is expected to undergo his rehab in Arlington.

The Rangers selected Vólquez to the Major League roster at the start of the 2020 regular season after being brought on as a non-roster invitee. He contemplated retirement after spending the 2019 season with the Rangers. 

Vólquez is 95-89 with a 4.45 ERA in 294 games/273 starts in his career. He's spent time with Texas (2005-07; 2019-20), Cincinnati (2008-11), San Diego (2012-2013), Los Angeles Dodgers (2013), Pittsburgh (2014), Kansas City (2015-16), and Miami (2017).

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derek Dietrich Shines in Debut, Makes Immediate Impact with Rangers

In his Texas Rangers debut, Derek Dietrich made an immediate impact with a three-hit night.

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Derek Dietrich Set to Make Texas Debut at Second Base

New acquisition Derek Dietrich will make his Rangers debut as they face off with the Seattle Mariners in the rubber match of their three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

Nick Solak Has Forced His Way Into the Rangers' Lineup

Following a three-hit, three-RBI night, Rangers manager Chris Woodward says Nick Solak's bat is here to stay in the Texas lineup.

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Texas Makes Several Roster Moves, Farrell Placed on Injured List

The Texas Rangers made a flurry of roster moves before Tuesday night's match up with the Seattle Mariners.

Chris Halicke

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Could Be the Next Shortstop for the Texas Rangers

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's defensive ability was on full display on Monday night. Is he the heir to Elvis Andrus at shortstop?

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Ace Lance Lynn Continues to Succeed with the Fastball, Despite MLB's Opposing Trend

While baseball trends toward the breaking ball, Texas Rangers ace Lance Lynn continues to have success with a heavy dose of fastballs.

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Derek Dietrich Signed to Minor League Deal, Roof Open at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers look to build off their sweep of the Los Angeles Angels as they host their AL West rival Seattle Mariners for a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

Shades of Jose Canseco, Angels' Jo Adell Provides All-Time Blooper with Four-Base Error

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell provided the blooper of the year with a four-base error on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Angels Pre-Game Notes: Is There a Change on the Horizon with Rougned Odor?

With their ace on the mound, the Texas Rangers head into Sunday afternoon seeking a sweep of their AL West rival Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke

Kolby Allard's Two Starts Have Helped Stabilize the Rangers' Rotation in Corey Kluber's Absence

Texas Rangers starter Kolby Allard didn't get the win on Saturday night, but he's filled in quite nicely in place of a two-time Cy Young winner like Corey Kluber.

Chris Halicke