Rangers' Edinson Vólquez Placed on 45-Day IL with Oblique Strain

The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday that Edinson Vólquez has been placed on the 45-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

The Rangers will make a subsequent roster move on Friday. There are now 39 players on the club's 40-man roster.

Vólquez suffered the injury on Tuesday night in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners. He earned the victory in relief in that game, issuing one hit and one walk in 1/3 innings. He set a club record by going 4,719 days between wins in a Rangers uniform between victories on September 7, 2007 and August 8, 2020.

This comes as a major blow to the bullpen. It also might not only end Vólquez's season, but his career as well.

“Vólqy is the man,” said Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels in a press release. “He’s grown from a confident kid with a bit of a wild streak to one of the most universally respected men in the game.

“His oblique is holding him back from competing, but his influence is still felt in the growth of our other players."

Vólquez is expected to undergo his rehab in Arlington.

The Rangers selected Vólquez to the Major League roster at the start of the 2020 regular season after being brought on as a non-roster invitee. He contemplated retirement after spending the 2019 season with the Rangers.

Vólquez is 95-89 with a 4.45 ERA in 294 games/273 starts in his career. He's spent time with Texas (2005-07; 2019-20), Cincinnati (2008-11), San Diego (2012-2013), Los Angeles Dodgers (2013), Pittsburgh (2014), Kansas City (2015-16), and Miami (2017).

