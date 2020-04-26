Inside The Rangers
Rangers' Gallo Aims to Reclaim Top Spot in MLB The Show Players League

Chris Halicke

Since its "Opening Day," Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo has been the talk of the MLB The Show Players League. He has dominated his opponents with a 19-4 record throughout the first couple weeks of action with plate discipline and a good rapport with Willie Calhoun's virtual counterpart.

For the first time since its inception, Gallo is not atop the league anymore. With an impressive 5-0 performance on Friday night, Tampa Bay's Blake Snell elevated his overall record to 21-4, hurdling over Gallo to the top spot in the MLB The Show Players League. Gallo does boast an 11-2 pounding of Snell earlier in the event.

Gallo will wrap up his regular season with games scheduled over the next two nights, starting on Sunday.

Sunday, April 26 (8:00 p.m. CT)

  • Cole Tucker (Pirates): 4-17
  • Tommy Kahnle (Yankees): 13-7
  • Hunter Pence (Giants): 10-13
  • Jesus Luzardo (Athletics): 13-11

Monday, April 27 (8:00 p.m. CT)

  • Juan Soto (Nationals): 12-11
  • Ian Happ (Cubs): 13-9

Snell has four games remaining as well, with all of them scheduled for Sunday night. 

With his magic number at 1, Gallo is pretty much a lock for a postseason berth in the MLB The Show Players League. The playoffs will air on May 1-3 on ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. The first two rounds will be best-of-three series and the "World Series" will be a best-of-five. 

Gallo's remaining regular season games will be streamed live on Twitch. 

