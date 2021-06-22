Rangers History Today: A Grand Slam For The Ages

On this day, an outfielder named Bob Brower stepped into Rangers history with an unlikely feat in the second inning against the Athletics.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Bob Brower did what no Ranger had ever done before.

The day, June 21, 1987, saw Brower and the Rangers in Oakland to face the Athletics. What happened in that game?

Brower became the first Rangers player to hit an inside-the-park, grand-slam home run. The Rangers blew the A’s out, 13-3, and Brower’s heroics came in a seventh-run second inning. He was actually hitting in the No. 9 spot that day, so his first at-bat drove in Larry Parrish, Oddibe McDowell, and Mike Stanley. Eric Plunk gave up the home run for the A’s, and that home run effectively ended Plunk’s day, as he failed to get out of the second inning and gave up six of the seven runs in the inning.

Brower would hit a home run later in the game off Plunk’s replacement, Dennis Lamp, part of an incredible 3-for-4 day with 6 RBI and three runs scored.

The incredible part? The game in which Brower exploded was the second game of a doubleheader. In the first game, Brower again hit No. 9 in the order, but went 0-for-3.

Brower actually got to Duke on a football scholarship, and the Rangers signed him in 1982. He broke in with the Rangers in 1986, and in three seasons with Texas, he hit .244 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI. Brower played one more year in 1989, with the New York Yankees, where he hit .232 in 69 at-bats.

While nothing more than a blip in Rangers history, don’t cry for Brower. He’s doing just fine. He went into representing players and, in 2000, he became the vice president of the Scott Boras Corporation.

