Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers History Today: A Grand Slam For The Ages

On this day, an outfielder named Bob Brower stepped into Rangers history with an unlikely feat in the second inning against the Athletics.
Author:
Publish date:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Bob Brower did what no Ranger had ever done before.

The day, June 21, 1987, saw Brower and the Rangers in Oakland to face the Athletics. What happened in that game?

Brower became the first Rangers player to hit an inside-the-park, grand-slam home run. The Rangers blew the A’s out, 13-3, and Brower’s heroics came in a seventh-run second inning. He was actually hitting in the No. 9 spot that day, so his first at-bat drove in Larry Parrish, Oddibe McDowell, and Mike Stanley. Eric Plunk gave up the home run for the A’s, and that home run effectively ended Plunk’s day, as he failed to get out of the second inning and gave up six of the seven runs in the inning.

Brower would hit a home run later in the game off Plunk’s replacement, Dennis Lamp, part of an incredible 3-for-4 day with 6 RBI and three runs scored.

The incredible part? The game in which Brower exploded was the second game of a doubleheader. In the first game, Brower again hit No. 9 in the order, but went 0-for-3.

Brower actually got to Duke on a football scholarship, and the Rangers signed him in 1982. He broke in with the Rangers in 1986, and in three seasons with Texas, he hit .244 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI. Brower played one more year in 1989, with the New York Yankees, where he hit .232 in 69 at-bats.

While nothing more than a blip in Rangers history, don’t cry for Brower. He’s doing just fine. He went into representing players and, in 2000, he became the vice president of the Scott Boras Corporation.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

USATSI_11198524_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: A Grand Slam For The Ages

Mar 28, 2021; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez bats against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a spring training game at Surprise Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers Pregame: Andy Ibáñez Recalled, In Starting Lineup vs A's

Jun 2, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) is pulled by manager Chris Woodward (8) ahead of catcher Jonah Heim (28) in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
News

Woodward On Rangers' Struggles: "The Fans Need To Know What's Happening"

Jun 20, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a swing for a home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Inside The Numbers: Rangers Lose Sixth Straight As They Are Swept By Twins

texasrangersjerseymural (1)
News

Rangers History Today: Franco's Path To A Batting Title

Jun 16, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a Father's Day message on the third base bag in the second inning of a game between the Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Twins: Father's Day Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Jun 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts to a called strike during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

'We Need To Play Better Baseball': Rangers Squander Early Opportunity In 3-2 Loss To Twins

Aug 5, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) celebrates with third base coach Tony Beasley after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.
News

Rangers History Today: Mazara, Moreland Go Deep In St. Louis

Jun 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) hits a single in the tenth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineup, Injury Report