Rangers History Today: A Power Display In Oakland

On this day, the Rangers continued their march toward an AL West title with a victory over division rival Oakland.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers needed all of the power they could muster in a 10-6 win over the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

On June 14, 2016, the Rangers were soaring, well over .500 and trying to extend their lead in the American League West.

The Rangers blew out the Athletics from the start, scoring seven runs in the first three innings of the game. Pivotal to that run were home runs by Robinson Chirinos and Ryan Rua.

Chirinos’ blast was a three-run shot in the second inning off Athletics starter Eric Surkamp, and that put the Rangers up, 4-1. In the third inning, Rua hit a solo shot, part of another three-run inning for Texas as the Rangers went up 7-1.

While Chirinos finished the game 1-for-3, Rua went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI. Prince Fielder went 2-for-5 and Elvis Andrus went 3-for-5 with 2 RBI, including an eighth-inning home run.

The only Rangers who failed to get a hit in the game were Nomar Mazara and Shin-Soo Choo.

That was more than enough for starting pitcher Martín Pérez to win his sixth game of the season, even though he gave up four runs on nine hits. Matt Bush, Alex Claudio and Sam Dyson came on in relief.

The Rangers would go on to win the AL West that season under manager Jeff Banister, posting the best record in the AL at 95-67 and won the division by nine games. The postseason did not go as well for the Rangers, as they ended up being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

