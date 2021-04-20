Rangers History Today: Texas Players of the Week

On this day, Ian Kinsler was named AL Player of the Week. But, two other Rangers claimed the honor on this date, as well

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Ian Kinsler was honored as the American League co-Player of the Week.

On April 20, 2009, Kinsler earned the honor in the wake of his incredible 6-for-6 outing on Jackie Robinson Day on April 15. But, for the week during which he claimed the honor, he led the Majors in batting average, .556, along with hits (15), extra-base hits (7) and runs (9). He also had a .600 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

Kinsler had previously won the honor for the week of April 16, 2007.

Also on this date …

April 20, 2003: Carl Everett is named American League Player of the Week. For the six games prior to the award, Everett had 21 at-bats, with 10 hits, but six of those hits were home runs, as Everett drove in eight runs and scored nine of his own. The Rangers went 4-2 for the week. Everett started the season with the Rangers, his second with the team, but ended up with the Chicago White Sox halfway through the season. Everett ended up hitting .287 for the season, with 28 home runs and 82 RBI.

April 20, 2014: Kevin Kouzmanoff is named American League Player of the Week. The journeyman Major Leaguer actually saw his MLB career end two games after being named AL Player of the Week. But, before that, Kouzmanoff went 10-for-29 from the plate that week, along with two home runs, eight RBI, and four doubles. Kouzmanoff hit safely in his first 10 games as a Ranger, as he replaced the injured Adrián Beltré. But, when Beltré returned, Kouzmanoff went back to the minors and retired at the end of the season.

