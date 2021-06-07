Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers History Today: Yet Another 18-Inning Marathon

On this date the Texas Rangers played the second 18-inning game in team history, and it was against a familiar franchise, especially when it comes to playing 18 innings
Author:
Publish date:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers played their second 18-inning game in team history, losing to the Kansas City Royals, 4-3.

Oddly, the first 18-inning game the Rangers played also came against the Royals, and also came in Kansas City, back in 1972. But the Rangers won the game, 4-3.

In this game, on June 6, 1991, Mike Boddicker took the win for the Royals, while Kenny Rogers took the loss for the Rangers.

Other interesting tidbits from the game:

Kevin Reimer had an enormous game for the Rangers, going 5-for-7 from the plate, but he didn’t drive in a run. He did, however, tie the club record for hits in a game. Oddly, all five hits were singles.

Rafael Palmeiro and Ruben Sierra each had nine plate appearances for the Rangers and neither of them had a hit. Palmeiro went 0-for-9, while Sierra went 0-for-7 with two walks. He did not score a run.

One pinch hitter — Denny Walling — and one pinch runner — Mario Díaz — each had two hits for the Rangers.

Nolan Ryan started the game for the Rangers, but obviously didn’t figure in the decision. He did throw seven innings, giving up six hits and two runs, while striking out nine.

Jeff Russell was actually in line for the save but gave up a run in the ninth inning to blow the save, his second of the season.

Gerald Alexander threw 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in the extra frames. But it was quite the roller coaster. Alexander gave up four hits and eight walks, but somehow evaded giving up a run.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

USATSI_11198524_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Yet Another 18-Inning Marathon

Jun 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pinch hitter Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after flying out at the warning track during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

'We Have To Get Better': Chris Woodward Sounds Off On Rangers' Lack Of Grit, Toughness

Jun 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers mascot Captain and the Rangerettes stand during the playing of the national anthem in the seventh inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Rays Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Jun 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after missing a pitch in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Shut Down By Rays' Hill, Fall Back Into Loss Column

385117jpg
News

Rangers History Today: 'Juan Gone' Hits HR No. 400

Jun 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe (30) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Rays: Woodward Rolls Out Same Starting Lineup After Win

Jun 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) high fives teams after picking up the save against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Home Sweet Home: Rangers Snap Nine-Game Skid In Return To Texas

10-cent-beer-night15jpg
News

Rangers History Today: It's 10-Cent Beer Night in Cleveland

May 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Rays: Starting Lineups, Gibson Returns, More Roster Moves